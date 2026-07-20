Bathroom Trends: Discover the Design Finds Making a Splash
Looking for fresh ways to elevate a bathroom or powder room? The latest designer collaborations, statement vanities, bold patterns and glamorous fixtures are making a splash.
Scroll down to discover the bathroom trends we’re loving right now.
World Tour
Inject international charm with porcelain tile by iconic British designer Nina Campbell in collaboration with Fired Earth. The Udaipur Blue design is inspired by the city’s palaces while Cochin Green is based on a hand-painted archival piece with embroidered petal shapes.
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Porcelain tile
$6.50/tile
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Fired Earth
Fab Collab
Designer Shea McGee of Studio McGee has a new collaboration with Kohler. Referencing Kohler’s archival designs, the eight-piece Claude collection features timeless silhouettes, organic materials, mixed metals and nature-inspired colours. The vanity, for instance, is in a warm walnut tone, accented with polished nickel hardware and a stone-look top. The skirted smart toilet neatly conceals the inner workings, and a shapely freestanding tub has moulding-like embellishments.
A Different Stripe
Tiger motifs are roaring into the design spotlight for their sexy, graphic appeal. Add a dose of colour to your bathroom with citrus-bright towels emblazoned with the big, bold cats.
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Tiger Cotton towels in Ochre
From $22 each
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Anthropologie
Hit the Showers
Brizo’s new Roccesco Bath Collection showerheads recall the round, futuristic shapes seen in contemporary Italian design.
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Halo showerhead in Matte Black
$1,017
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Robinson Lighting & Bath
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Sconce Wall-mount showerhead in Brilliance Luxe Gold
$2,103
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Robinson Lighting & Bath
Pretty Retro
Canadian company Baril Design has dived into the archives for its 40th anniversary, bringing back a nostalgic powder-puff pink faucet with handles adorned by gold-hued buttons. All profits will be donated to Soirée des Lilas, a Quebec organization supporting women with breast cancer. Limited-edition only!
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Archive 40 faucet in Soft Pink
$1,000
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Baril Design
- Photographer Alex Lukey
- Room design Shauna Walton
Rounding Up
“This powder room had a compact footprint so the sink was positioned to one side of the vanity to accommodate the toilet,” says Shauna Walton, who designed this space. “To balance the composition, we chose a series of alabaster orb sconces by Allied Maker. We mapped their placement in our CAD elevations, then completed a full-scale mock-up on-site to ensure the spacing and positioning felt just right.”
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Trimless Mini Orb sconces in Opal or Matte White Glass in Veined or Muted Alabaster (shown)
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Allied Maker
Stick to It
Feeling stuck with drab tile? Transform your bathroom in a weekend with trendy Kitkat peel and stick tile in a moody shade of jade — no grout required.
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Morocco Sefrou Self-adhesive DIY peel and stick wall tile in Green by Smart Tiles
$40/4 sheets
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Canadian Tire
In the Reeds
Reeded glass softly diffuses the contents of this budget-friendly medicine cabinet with an easy grip handle that complements the clean design.
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Mossjön wall cabinet
$59
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Ikea
Vanity Fare
Try one of these elegant single-sink vanities for your next powder room upgrade. Whimsical bobbin legs and a curved front make one vanity a standout. Consider soft sage-hued vanity with slim Shaker-style profile, or get inspired by one with an oak veneer and toggle handles that give it a substantial Mission look.
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36″ Frisa Single-bath vanity
$2,549
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West Elm
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36″ Freestanding Shaker-style vanity in Matte Green with White Porcelain Counter by Veneto Bath
$1,668
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Muti Kitchen & Bath
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Single-sink vanity
$1,949
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Pottery Barn Canada
House & Home