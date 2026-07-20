Bathroom Trends: Discover the Design Finds Making a Splash

Looking for fresh ways to elevate a bathroom or powder room? The latest designer collaborations, statement vanities, bold patterns and glamorous fixtures are making a splash.

Scroll down to discover the bathroom trends we’re loving right now.





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World Tour

Inject international charm with porcelain tile by iconic British designer Nina Campbell in collaboration with Fired Earth. The Udaipur Blue design is inspired by the city’s palaces while Cochin Green is based on a hand-painted archival piece with embroidered petal shapes.

Porcelain tile

$6.50/tile

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Fired Earth







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Fab Collab

Designer Shea McGee of Studio McGee has a new collaboration with Kohler. Referencing Kohler’s archival designs, the eight-piece Claude collection features timeless silhouettes, organic materials, mixed metals and nature-inspired colours. The vanity, for instance, is in a warm walnut tone, accented with polished nickel hardware and a stone-look top. The skirted smart toilet neatly conceals the inner workings, and a shapely freestanding tub has moulding-like embellishments.

Freestanding tub

$15,979

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Kohler

One-piece Comfort Height smart toilet

$7,239

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Kohler

Bathroom mirror

$1,116

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Kohler

Bathroom vanity

$6,939

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Kohler







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A Different Stripe

Tiger motifs are roaring into the design spotlight for their sexy, graphic appeal. Add a dose of colour to your bathroom with citrus-bright towels emblazoned with the big, bold cats.

Tiger Cotton towels in Ochre

From $22 each

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Anthropologie







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Hit the Showers

Brizo’s new Roccesco Bath Collection showerheads recall the round, futuristic shapes seen in contemporary Italian design.

Halo showerhead in Matte Black

$1,017

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Robinson Lighting & Bath

Sconce Wall-mount showerhead in Brilliance Luxe Gold

$2,103

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Robinson Lighting & Bath







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Pretty Retro

Canadian company Baril Design has dived into the archives for its 40th anniversary, bringing back a nostalgic powder-puff pink faucet with handles adorned by gold-hued buttons. All profits will be donated to Soirée des Lilas, a Quebec organization supporting women with breast cancer. Limited-edition only!

Archive 40 faucet in Soft Pink

$1,000

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Baril Design







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Photographer Alex Lukey

Room design Shauna Walton

Rounding Up

“This powder room had a compact footprint so the sink was positioned to one side of the vanity to accommodate the toilet,” says Shauna Walton, who designed this space. “To balance the composition, we chose a series of alabaster orb sconces by Allied Maker. We mapped their placement in our CAD elevations, then completed a full-scale mock-up on-site to ensure the spacing and positioning felt just right.”

Trimless Mini Orb sconces in Opal or Matte White Glass in Veined or Muted Alabaster (shown)

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Allied Maker







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Stick to It

Feeling stuck with drab tile? Transform your bathroom in a weekend with trendy Kitkat peel and stick tile in a moody shade of jade — no grout required.

Morocco Sefrou Self-adhesive DIY peel and stick wall tile in Green by Smart Tiles

$40/4 sheets

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Canadian Tire







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In the Reeds

Reeded glass softly diffuses the contents of this budget-friendly medicine cabinet with an easy grip handle that complements the clean design.

Mossjön wall cabinet

$59

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Ikea







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Vanity Fare

Try one of these elegant single-sink vanities for your next powder room upgrade. Whimsical bobbin legs and a curved front make one vanity a standout. Consider soft sage-hued vanity with slim Shaker-style profile, or get inspired by one with an oak veneer and toggle handles that give it a substantial Mission look.