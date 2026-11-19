The countdown to the holidays has officially begun.

One of our favourite ways to celebrate the season is by filling our homes with handmade decorations. From festive wreaths and garlands to creative gift-wrapping ideas and inspiration for your Hanukkah or Christmas table, click through for some of our favourite holiday crafts from the archives.





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Photographer Cathie Ferguson

Design Emma Reddington and Jen Evans

Crepe Paper Gift Wrap

One of the most underrated wrapping staples, crepe paper is flexible and affordable, and makes for a memorable gift.

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What you’ll need:

Crepe paper in assorted colours

Double-sided tape

Scissors and pinking shears

Cover your gift in one colour of crepe paper, then play with contrast. Cut additional strips in varying widths and shades, using pinking shears for zigzag edges or folding the paper accordion-style before snipping out diamond shapes (much like making paper snowflakes). Layer the patterned strips across your package, alternating horizontal and vertical placements, to create a richly textured design with a playful and bespoke vibe.





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Photographer Cathie Ferguson

Design Emma Reddington and Jen Evans

Painted Ornaments

Stripes are stepping into the spotlight this year — and the best part is, these baubles are a breeze to make.

What You’ll Need:

Wood ornaments

Sandpaper

Primer

Acrylic paint or paint pens

Brushes

Mod Podge or varnish

Ribbon or cord

Give unfinished wood ornaments a quick sand and wipe down, if needed. Apply a coat of white primer, then paint the base colour, allowing it to fully set. Using fine brushes or paint pens, add your stripes — try slender pinstripes for a tailored effect or bold wide bands for a more modern statement. Once the ornaments are dry, seal your handiwork with a coat of Mod Podge or varnish. Suspended from velvet ribbons or silk cords, these decorations feel every bit as elegant on a tree as they do hanging from sculptural branches arranged in a vase – a sophisticated twist on a seasonal classic.





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Photographer Cathie Ferguson

Design Emma Reddington and Jen Evans

Hanukkah Tabletop with Dreidel Placecards

Transform traditional dreidels into chic placecard holders for your Hanukkah table setting.

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What You’ll Need:

Wooden dreidels

Mitre box with saw

Placecards

Secure each dreidel in a mitre box and carefully saw a slender slit about 1⁄4″ to 1⁄2″ deep across the top. Slip in a calligraphed placecard and you’ve created a beautiful detail that marries heritage with high design. On the table, deep sapphire floral linens set the stage while gold-trimmed plates and flatware catch the candlelight. Place a marbled-paper Star of David cracker on every plate for a stylish celebration.





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Photographer Cathie Ferguson

Design Emma Reddington and Jen Evans

Modern Wreath

Add a fresh twist to a classic green wreath with pastel ornaments and a generous double bow.

What You’ll Need:

18″ Wire wreath form

Moss

22-Gauge floral wire

Cedar and boxwood sprigs

Wire and floral snippers

Pastel-hued ornaments

Iridescent ball ornaments

Ribbon in 2 shades

Cover the wreath form with a base of moss, wrapping floral wire around the frame to secure. Next, create small bundles of cedar and boxwood sprigs, wiring each cluster tightly onto the frame. Angle some bundles along the curve of the form and others slightly outward to achieve fullness and depth. Cut a 10″ to 12″ length of floral wire and wrap it around the wreath form 4 times so everything is fully in place. Individually wire in the pastel and iridescent ornaments, spacing them evenly. A double bow tied at the base adds a fashion-forward finishing touch.





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Photographer Cathie Ferguson

Design Emma Reddington and Jen Evans

Pool Noodle Centerpiece

Who knew that a summer staple like a pool noodle could be the secret to a showstopping holiday centerpiece?

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What You’ll Need:

Pool noodle

Scissors

Cable zip ties

Greenery (2 to 3 varieties)

Candlesticks

Candles

Holly berries, fresh florals, dried citrus slices

Cut a pool noodle in half, and place the 2 pieces end to end, connecting them with cable zip ties to create a versatile base that’s sturdy enough for anchoring greenery yet pliable enough to nestle in candlesticks. Prepare your foliage — magnolia, holly and evergreens will work best — by trimming the stems and stripping the lower leaves. Insert branches in alternating layers until you’ve built a lush, full base. Then, layer in clusters of holly berries, fresh florals and slices of dried citrus. Light the candles and you’ve got a centerpiece that feels abundant and festive.





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Photographer Cathie Ferguson

Design Emma Reddington and Jen Evans

Festive Gift Boxes

With hard-to-wrap presents, skip the paper and reach for amped-up premade gift boxes instead.

What You’ll Need:

Square or circular boxes

Ribbon

Hot glue gun

Pom-poms

Bottlebrush trees in various sizes

Small toys such as cars, houses and trucks

Gift tags

Tassels

Clothespins

Ribbon is a natural decorating choice for gift boxes, but unexpected touches like a scattering of hot-glued pom-poms in pastel colours make it feel extra festive. Bottlebrush trees are charming when clustered in pairs or trios — they transform a box lid into a whimsical winter scene when paired with tiny wooden cars or houses. For the gift tag, jazz up a simple card with a colourful tassel, or use a pom-pom-trimmed clothespin to clip one on. Suddenly, your packaging is as much fun as the gift.





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Photographer Cathie Ferguson

Design Emma Reddington and Jen Evans

Star of David Cracker

Bring handmade magic to your Hanukkah celebrations with these charming crackers filled with confetti, chocolate coins and tiny dreidels.

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What You’ll Need:

Printable Star of David stencil on 8½” x 11″ paper

Scissors

Tape

Double-sided tape

Decorative cardstock (2 sheets per star)

Pencil

Crinkle-cut shredded paper

Confetti

Dreidels, chocolate coins

Print a Star of David stencil onto a letter- size sheet of paper. Cut it out, then tape the stencil to the back of a sheet of decorative cardstock. Trace and cut out the star. Repeat this step — you’ll need 2 stars for each cracker. With the pattern-side down, apply double-sided tape to the bottom edges of one star. Carefully place the second star on top and connect the stars together to create a pocket. Fill with crinkle-cut shredded paper, confetti and sweet surprises. Close the remaining seams and seal completely with double-sided tape. To open the cracker, simply tear along an edge or pierce the middle.





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Photographer Cathie Ferguson

Design Emma Reddington and Jen Evans

Gingerbread House Ornaments

Gingerbread-inspired decorating is having a sweet moment.

What You’ll Need:

Pencil

Brown faux leather

Ruler

Scissors

White paint pen or permanent felt-tipped marker

Small hole or leather punch

Ornament hooks or ribbon hangers

Take this trend beyond the cookie plate with DIY ornaments. Begin by sketching the outline of your design on the back of a piece of brown faux leather. (Whether it’s a storybook Victorian with a peaked roof or a cosy alpine A-frame, use a ruler to keep the lines crisp.) Cut out the shape, flip the leather over to its smooth side and trace the silhouette with a white paint pen or felt-tipped marker. From there, draw the details to bring your gingerbread house to life: windows, doors, trim and roof tiles will pop against the brown background. Finish by punching a hole at the top and adding a simple hook or ribbon hanger.





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Photographer Cathie Ferguson

Design Emma Reddington and Jen Evans

Holiday Mantel

This season, let your mantel sparkle.

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What You’ll Need:

Ornaments

Ribbon

Adhesive (painter’s tape, Sticky Tack or Command hooks)

Candlesticks with candles

Decorative objects such as bowls, vases or plates

Greenery

Before hanging every last ornament, set aside a few of your most beautiful ones and give them pride of place on your fireplace mantel. Suspend glass baubles from wide silk or satin ribbons in rich hues, and secure them neatly with your choice of adhesive. Then, add drama with a mix of candlesticks in varying sizes and layer in decorative bowls or plates. A final flourish of fresh greenery tucked here and there ties the whole look together.





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Citrus Wreath

Fresh and fragrant, this wreath can live indoors or out.

What You’ll Need:

Floral wire

18″ wire wreath form

Branches of western hemlock, juniper sprigs and laurel leaves

Snippers

Berries

Dried orange slices

Whole mandarins or clementines

Whole cloves

Wired wood picks

Velvet ribbon with wired edges

Wrap floral wire 3 times around a wreath form. Overlap the wire so it’s firmly attached, but don’t cut it. Gather greenery into small bundles. Using the wire, tie 1 bundle at a time to the wreath form, wrapping it tightly. Repeat, angling greenery the opposite way. Continue adding bundles to create fullness. Cut a length of floral wire and wrap it around the wreath form 3 times to secure everything. Wire in berries and dried orange slices. Stud small oranges with cloves, then attach them using wired wood picks. Add a double bow for a finishing touch.

Related: How to add holiday style to your home’s exterior





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Rosemary Mini Trees

Small and aromatic; great for shelves.

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What You’ll Need:

Wooden skewers

Corks with flat bottoms

Rosemary sprigs

Floral wire

Tacky putty

Pierce the sharp end of a wooden skewer through the middle of a cork. Bundle 14 sprigs of rosemary of differing lengths. Using wire, tie the ends of the rosemary together, then arrange the rosemary over the tip of the skewer with the wired ends at the top. Trim to create the shape of a small evergreen tree. Add tacky putty underneath the cork to hold it in place.

Read more: 10+ magical Christmas trees to inspire your holiday decorating





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Pine Snowflakes

These are easy to make and look great hung on cabinet doors or window frames.

What You’ll Need:

Pruners

Pine branches

Floral wire

Ribbon

Cut the pine branches into lengths ranging from 6″ to 10″. Place 1 of the longer branches down, then criss-cross 2 slightly smaller branches over top of it. Wire all 3 branches together in the centre. Gently manipulate to achieve a snowflake look. Attach a piece of ribbon to 1 end of the longest pine branch and hang.





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Bonsai Branch Arrangement

Fill a vase with water, pinecones and a beautifully shaped branch to create an all-natural holiday arrangement. Change the water frequently.

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What You’ll Need:

Vase

Pinecones

Evergreen branch





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Chocolate Peppermint Pretzel Crackers

Great as table favours or hostess gifts.

What You’ll Need:

Candy canes

Resealable bag

Rolling pin

Chocolate melting wafers

Tall narrow jar

Long pretzels

Cooling rack

Parchment paper

Tape

Gift wrap

Ribbon

Crush candy canes in a plastic bag. Melt chocolate and pour into a glass jar. Dip the pretzels into the chocolate to coat. Remove and sprinkle with crushed candy canes. Place on rack to cool. Roll pretzel rods in a piece of parchment paper and secure with tape. Cut a piece of gift wrap about 6″ longer in width than the long pretzels. Lay wrapped pretzels inside and roll up and tape. Pinch the paper on both ends and tie off with ribbons.

Related: How to bring an artful look to your holiday table settings





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Napkin–Wrapped Wine Bottle

An easy gift wrap idea.

What You’ll Need:

20″ x 20″ hemmed cloth square (a new napkin or dish towel also works and makes a good gift)

Gift tag

Ribbon

Lay the napkin face down on your work surface and place a wine bottle upright, in the centre. Pull opposite corners of the napkin up around the top of the bottle and tie a double knot. Grab the 2 remaining corners of the napkin and wrap them around the bottle, criss-crossing each around the opposite side, and tying them together with a double knot or bow. Attach a gift tag with a ribbon to the top knot.





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Photo Placecard

Old photos of your guests or new Polaroids make fun placecards.

What You’ll Need:

Photos

Napkins or scallop shells

Small clothespins

Greenery

Polaroid camera (optional)





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Holiday Card Display

Receiving holiday cards from friends and family is one of life’s many pleasures — display them!

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What You’ll Need:

Wide-mouthed vase

6 to 8 branches

Hole punch

Holiday cards

Ribbon

1 large ribbon

Place branches in a vase and let them fan out in all directions. Punch a hole in the centre of each card, then thread a 5″ length of ribbon through the hole and tie a knot so you can hang the card. Tie a large ribbon around the vase and place it on a tray with bowls of clementines, nuts and chocolates.





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Animal Figurine–Wrapped Gifts

A playful way to put smaller presents or gift cards on display.

What You’ll Need:

Small wrapped gift

Twine or string

Animal figurines (find these through Schleich)

Wrap your gift as usual, then attach it to the back of an animal figurine with twine. Arrange your completed presents around the mantel for a fun twist at your gift exchange.





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Small Gift Ornaments

Turn small gifts into ornaments you can hang on the tree.

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What You’ll Need:

Double-sided tape

Ribbon

Cardboard box

Utility knife or scissors

Fan decoration (optional)

Gift tag

Using double-sided tape and ribbon, decorate the box, then place a gift inside. Take the lid and, with a utility knife, pierce 2 small holes into it. Thread a 12″ length of ribbon through the holes to make a handle. Flip the lid over and tie a knot. Using double-sided tape along the inside edges of the lid, secure the lid to the box and add a gift tag.





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Wax Fire Starters

Craft a fire starter that will make your home smell like the holidays.

What You’ll Need:

Muffin liners

Muffin tray

Cinnamon sticks

Rosemary sprigs

Candlewicks

Pinecones

Crafting saucepan

Candle ends or blocks of candle wax

Place liners into the muffin tray. Trim cinnamon sticks and rosemary branches and cut off the metal tab on the candlewicks. Fill each liner with a pinecone, cinnamon stick, sprig of rosemary and wick. In a saucepan or double boiler, melt down candle wax. Once melted, carefully pour hot wax into each muffin liner, until about ¾” full. Cool overnight. To help ignite your kindling, set the fire starter in the bottom of your fireplace and light the wick.





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Hanukkah Envelopes

Fill these envelopes with chocolate gelt, money or gift cards and seal them with golden adhesive stickers.

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What You’ll Need:

4″ to 6″ round plate

Pencil

Cardstock

Scissors

Glue stick

Adhesive golden seals

Using a plate, trace 2 circles on a piece of cardstock. Repeat on a second piece of cardstock with a different pattern or colour. Cut out each circle and fold each in half to create a seam. Stack the circles, alternating patterns or colours. Fan out the circles so that the fold lines form a square. The overlapping pieces should make a pinwheel shape in the centre of the square. 1 at a time, lift the overlapping edges of the circles and glue them together. Repeat on the reverse side. To close the envelope, fold down the top half-circle and repeat with the other 3 flaps. Gently tuck 1 side of the last half-circle under the first circle and top with a seal.

Read more: Designer Gillian Segal decorates her home for Hanukkah

Designer Styling assistance by Erin McCutcheon





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Recycled Matte Ornaments

Breathe new life into your old ornaments.

What You’ll Need:

Paper plates

Dark and light shades of craft paint or leftover latex paint that will adhere

Cocoa powder

Plaster of paris powder

Baking sheet

Parchment paper

Paintbrush

Old ornaments

Paint sponges

Pour the paint and powders onto separate paper plates and line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Using a paintbrush, apply a coat of dark or light paint onto the ornament and let it dry. Then, take a paint sponge and dab on the other colour of paint in a random pattern, but don’t completely cover up the first layer. Working quickly, dip the ornament into 1 of the powders and let it dry (cocoa powder for warmer colours and plaster of paris for cooler hues). When dry, use a clean paintbrush to dust off loose powder. String the ornaments with ribbon and hang on your tree!





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Party Favour Pouches

Fill these fabric pouches with small treats for your holiday table — no sewing required!

What You’ll Need:

Dinner plate

Pencil

Fabric

Scissors

Utility knife

Thin ribbon

Letter beads

Golden kilt pins

Charms or treats

Using a plate, trace a circle on the fabric, then cut it out with scissors. About 1″ from the outside of the circle, use a utility knife to make small x-shaped incisions into the fabric around the full circumference, about 1″ apart. Weave ribbon in and out of the holes, leaving excess to tie the ends together. Thread letter beads onto a kilt pin to spell out a name, then fasten the pin to the pouch. Fill the pouch with goodies, cinch the fabric closed with the ribbon and tie into a bow.