Custom cabinet and drawer fronts clad in Caesarstone ICON™ Taj Whisper feature chamfered edges, bringing another layer of texture and craftsmanship to the kitchen.

Left: A matte gold faucet and integrated sink complement the richly veined arch. Right: Open shelving and integrated lighting bring warmth to the cabinetry surrounding a built-in coffee station.

Oak-toned wood cabinets tie the two Caesarstone surfaces together, while the large, chunky island can be a gathering or cooking place.

Feature image, above: Designers Marco Corrente and Mohi Ghorchian of Fabbrica Unique bring a fresh perspective to Caesarstone’s design centre kitchen. This image: Caesarstone's 901 Ocianoston backs a dramatic arched feature wall, illuminated with custom LED lighting.

A sculptural arch is the star of Caesarstone’s newly reimagined Vaughan Design Centre kitchen. It’s one of several design details that demonstrate how Caesarstone surfaces can be used in unexpected ways, challenging ideas about where and how the materials can be used.

Designed and fabricated by Mohi Ghorchian and Marco Corrente of Fabbrica Unique, the kitchen pairs two new Caesarstone materials with warm wood cabinetry. With the showroom regularly hosting meetings, events and presentations, the kitchen had to be welcoming, versatile and hard-wearing.

Artful Construction





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Feature image, above: Designers Marco Corrente and Mohi Ghorchian of Fabbrica Unique bring a fresh perspective to Caesarstone’s design centre kitchen. This image: Caesarstone’s 901 Ocianoston backs a dramatic arched feature wall, illuminated with custom LED lighting.

The arch brings a sculptural element to the kitchen, with the creamy tones of Caesarstone ICON™ 8251 Taj Whisper framing it and blending with the clean-lined cabinets.

Made with approximately 85 per cent recycled materials, Caesarstone ICON™ opens up new possibilities for creative design. Putting that to the test, the Fabbrica Unique team milled the material to approximately one-quarter-inch thick, then developed custom water tanks and a metal-and-wood mould to thermoform it into the desired curve. The process transformed a surface material into a sculptural architectural feature.

“This wasn’t an off-the-shelf fabrication technique,” says Marco. “It required experimentation, planning and collaboration between our different departments.”

Custom integrated LED lighting follows the arch, accentuating the material and its sculptural shape.

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A Beautiful Pairing





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Oak-toned wood cabinets tie the two Caesarstone surfaces together, while the large, chunky island can be a gathering or cooking place.

The kitchen makes a great case for mixing materials. While Taj Whisper frames out the feature wall, Caesarstone Porcelain 901 Ocianoston brings contrasting black and golden tones to the backsplash and island countertop.

The warmth and texture of the wood cabinets tie everything together, making the kitchen feel welcoming, not formal.

For homeowners considering a mix of materials, Mohi recommends establishing a clear visual hierarchy, choosing one dominant surface and allowing the others to complement it through colour, veining or texture. Even the smallest details, from edge profiles to how different surfaces meet, contribute to a cohesive design.

Countertop to Cooktop





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Left: A matte gold faucet and integrated sink complement the richly veined arch. Right: Open shelving and integrated lighting bring warmth to the cabinetry surrounding a built-in coffee station.

The island’s secret: an Invisacook system installed beneath the porcelain countertop. With the cooking technology hidden below the surface, there’s no conventional cooktop to interrupt the design. When it’s not being used for cooking, the island offers space for meetings or simply gathering around.

It’s a smart solution for a busy showroom that regularly hosts events and presentations. And for homeowners, especially those with smaller kitchens, the ability to reclaim valuable counter space is a bonus.

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Timeless Design





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Custom cabinet and drawer fronts clad in Caesarstone ICON™ Taj Whisper feature chamfered edges, bringing another layer of texture and craftsmanship to the kitchen.

For Mohi and Marco, the project is as much about inspiring new ideas as showcasing beautiful materials. Their advice for homeowners? Invest in the things that aren’t easily changed, from quality cabinets and storage to the overall layout and choice of surfaces.

“We believe longevity comes from designing around how people live, rather than following a particular trend,” says Mohi. “The layout, storage, circulation and quality of the materials will have a much greater impact on the experience of a kitchen over time than a fashionable colour or decorative detail.”

It’s a philosophy reflected throughout the showroom, where thoughtful design and inventive craftsmanship make a convincing case for looking beyond the traditional.