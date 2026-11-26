The kitchen of this heritage home in Vancouver’s Quilchena neighbourhood lacked character and function.

“We wanted a warm, open and welcoming space that increased the amount of storage and had a unified design aesthetic,” says one of the homeowners, who works in health care. Her husband, a finance professional, grew up in the U.K., and is the cook for their family of four. The couple was drawn to the English style of deVOL Kitchens and Plain English.

They requested a style upgrade from designer Karla Amadatsu, with the goal to make the 150-square-foot kitchen feel as spacious as possible. After a three-month long renovation, the face frame cabinets, unfitted dark walnut island with turned legs, apron sink and carefully selected finishes feel authentic to the house.





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Designer Karla Amadatsu.

“The renovated kitchen and new furniture are more aligned with the home’s heritage and function better in terms of flow and layout,” says Karla. “The palette, the creamy cabinets, the marble: it’s all layered to create real warmth that doesn’t feel stark or too new.”

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The coffee bar mimics an English larder with glass fronted uppers. Thick marble counters were a worthwhile splurge.

The homeowner loves the thick marble counters. She was initially worried that they would get damaged but, with a protective treatment, they’ve stood up to daily use. “I wanted a livable space,” she says. “Now, the kitchen is the hub of our home; it’s aesthetically beautiful and perfectly practical.”





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Patterned floral drapes suit the traditional mood of the house.

The family cook was very keen to acquire a Lacanche range with twin ovens. “We knew it would be the centerpiece of the kitchen, and he assured me it wouldn’t impact the size of the turkey we could roast,” says his wife with a laugh. “He was right; he even added a giant ham on our first Christmas dinner menu just to prove the point.”

Budget Breakdown

*Costs are approximate

Millwork: $38,400

$38,400 Appliances: $27,000

$27,000 Counters: $24,000

$24,000 Soft furnishings: $11,000

$11,000 Fixtures: $7,500

$7,500 Stools: $2,200/pair

$2,200/pair Hardware (including appliance pulls): $2,000

$2,000 Pendant (in eating nook): $1,600