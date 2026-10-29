Every Inch Counts! Designers Share Smart Storage Ideas, New Furniture and Clever Tricks for Compact Spaces
Three designers give their advice on how to elevate a small space. Plus, shop new furniture for compact spaces below!
- Photography Mary McNeil
Disappearing Act
A classic wall bed remains one of the best choices for a multipurpose room. Here, Nelson, B.C., designer Randall Boisvert designed millwork that includes a pullout tray that can be used as a nightstand when the bed is down.
Small spaces benefit from restraint as much as creativity, so I tend to build up rather than out. By using walls for storage and function, the space feels larger and more intentional” — Randall Boisvert, Covet Interiors
- Photography Riley Snelling
Work the Room
Toronto designer Ricardo Polanco used a couple of clever visual tricks to make this compact space feel larger. Using the same wood tone on the walls and floor blurs the room’s boundaries while a well-placed mirror reflects light and visually expands the space.
Every square foot should have a purpose. Think of flooring transitions to distinguish different zones, and floating millwork that allows the space to breathe” — Ricardo Polanco, RPDS
- Photography Stephani Buchman
Hidden in Plain Sight
If you live in a condo, you’re aware that unsightly HVAC panels are part of the deal. Designer Roseann Greco solved the problem with a custom-built cabinet. A rolling bar cart provides easy access for maintenance when required and tucks away neatly when not in use.
One of the biggest mistakes is viewing awkward features like HVAC panels as problems rather than opportunities. Look for ways to work around them” — Roseann Greco, Greco Interiors
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Jett console in Brown. 32″ h. x 39″ l. x 11″ d.
$169
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Structube
Keep scrolling to shop small-space finds below!
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Astrid sconce in Antique Brass by Four Hands. 36 ¼” h. x 39 ¾” w. x 18 ¾” d.
$849
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Arcadia Modern Home
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Felix Studio bed in Luxe Ocean Fabric. 84 ¾” w. x 41 ½” d. x 25 ¼” h.
$2,990
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King Living
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Laurence storage ottoman in White. 19″ h. x 17″ diam.
$99
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Structube
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Dundas Reclaimed Wood Round dining table. 30″ h. x 42″ diam.
$999
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Urban Barn
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5-Drawer 360 Degree container in Multi by Konstantin Grcic for Magis. 28 ⅜” h. x 13 ⅞” w. x 12 ½” d.
$1,610
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Design Within Reach
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Mirror box in Oak by Spring Copenhagen. 12 ½” h. x 12 ½” w. x 6 3⁄5″ d.
$164
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The Modern Shop
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Anton locker and bench set in Burnt Wax. 80″ h. x 84″ w. x 16″ d.
$5,756
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West Elm
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Sorrento lacquer boxes. In three sizes,
starting at approx. $180 each
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Jonathan Adler