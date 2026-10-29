Every Inch Counts! Designers Share Smart Storage Ideas, New Furniture and Clever Tricks for Compact Spaces

This modular system can be configured to suit your space.

The mirror can also be used as a lid to cover the box.

Casters make it easy to move wherever it’s needed.

With no sharp corners, round tables are easier to navigate around.

Converts into a single bed at the touch of a button!

Mount lights on the wall to free up valuable floor space.

The slim, 11-inch-deep profile is great for narrow hallways.

Three designers give their advice on how to elevate a small space. Plus, shop new furniture for compact spaces below!





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Photography Mary McNeil

Disappearing Act

A classic wall bed remains one of the best choices for a multipurpose room. Here, Nelson, B.C., designer Randall Boisvert designed millwork that includes a pullout tray that can be used as a nightstand when the bed is down.

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Small spaces benefit from restraint as much as creativity, so I tend to build up rather than out. By using walls for storage and function, the space feels larger and more intentional” — Randall Boisvert, Covet Interiors





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Photography Riley Snelling

Work the Room

Toronto designer Ricardo Polanco used a couple of clever visual tricks to make this compact space feel larger. Using the same wood tone on the walls and floor blurs the room’s boundaries while a well-placed mirror reflects light and visually expands the space.



Every square foot should have a purpose. Think of flooring transitions to distinguish different zones, and floating millwork that allows the space to breathe” — Ricardo Polanco, RPDS





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Photography Stephani Buchman

Hidden in Plain Sight

If you live in a condo, you’re aware that unsightly HVAC panels are part of the deal. Designer Roseann Greco solved the problem with a custom-built cabinet. A rolling bar cart provides easy access for maintenance when required and tucks away neatly when not in use.

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One of the biggest mistakes is viewing awkward features like HVAC panels as problems rather than opportunities. Look for ways to work around them” — Roseann Greco, Greco Interiors





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The slim, 11-inch-deep profile is great for narrow hallways.

Jett console in Brown. 32″ h. x 39″ l. x 11″ d.

$169

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Structube



Keep scrolling to shop small-space finds below!





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Mount lights on the wall to free up valuable floor space.

Astrid sconce in Antique Brass by Four Hands. 36 ¼” h. x 39 ¾” w. x 18 ¾” d.

$849

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Arcadia Modern Home







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Converts into a single bed at the touch of a button!

Felix Studio bed in Luxe Ocean Fabric. 84 ¾” w. x 41 ½” d. x 25 ¼” h.

$2,990

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King Living







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There’s a removable lid for extra storage inside!

Laurence storage ottoman in White. 19″ h. x 17″ diam.

$99

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Structube







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With no sharp corners, round tables are easier to navigate around.

Dundas Reclaimed Wood Round dining table. 30″ h. x 42″ diam.

$999

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Urban Barn







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Casters make it easy to move wherever it’s needed.

5-Drawer 360 Degree container in Multi by Konstantin Grcic for Magis. 28 ⅜” h. x 13 ⅞” w. x 12 ½” d.

$1,610

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Design Within Reach







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The mirror can also be used as a lid to cover the box.

Mirror box in Oak by Spring Copenhagen. 12 ½” h. x 12 ½” w. x 6 3⁄5″ d.

$164

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The Modern Shop







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This modular system can be configured to suit your space.

Anton locker and bench set in Burnt Wax. 80″ h. x 84″ w. x 16″ d.

$5,756

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West Elm







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Control clutter: hide remote controls in stylish boxes!