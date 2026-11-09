Inspired by Sun-drenched Destinations, Storkcraft’s Art of Nursery Collection Brings a World of Style Home

With natural wood tones, soft neutrals and unexpected touches of colour, the collection complements a wide range of decorating styles, from traditional to contemporary.

There’s something special about decorating a nursery. You imagine the first sleepy mornings, the bedtime stories and the toys that will inevitably take over knowing that as your little one grows, so will their world.

That’s the thinking behind Storkcraft’s Art of Nursery, a collection inspired by faraway places and designed for all the adventures ahead. With pretty silhouettes, artful details and a little wanderlust, these are pieces that still feel right at home long after the baby years.





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It all started with a sketch on a napkin. Justin L. Segal’s early ideas for the SANTORINI CONVERTIBLE CRIB take shape alongside material samples and design details.

Wanderlust

Before his daughter was born, Storkcraft Creative Director and first-time father Justin L. Segal was dreaming up something special for her. Inspired by the landscapes, architecture and sun-drenched coastlines of the Mediterranean and beyond, his idea, first sketched on a napkin, became the Santorini Convertible Crib, the first piece in the Art of Nursery collection. Crafted from solid wood, its sculptural curves echo the coastline of the Greek island that inspired its name. The design has since earned international recognition, including a 2026 Red Dot Award for Product Design.

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I can’t even describe the excitement of knowing my baby-to-be would be sleeping, growing, and dreaming in a crib that I designed especially for her. Today, when I look at her in the Santorini crib, it’s not really a feeling I can put into words — I’m overwhelmed with gratitude. Justin L. Segal, Creative Director, Storkcraft

That personal connection remains at the heart of the collection, with Justin’s hand-drawn ideas taking shape as furniture inspired by the places that have captured his imagination.

“The hand-sketched origin of Art of Nursery, combined with the parent-designed, parent-engineered expertise we have at Storkcraft, is what makes it so special,” says Adam Segal, President and CEO, and Justin’s brother.

“We want to provide families with the best of the best — Canadian-designed, quality-crafted, magazine-worthy nursery furniture that inspires and captivates.”

Founded in Canada in 1945, Storkcraft remains Canadian-owned and operated, with its headquarters located in Richmond, B.C. While the collection draws inspiration from faraway places, parents love the creativity behind every design.

Playful Designs That Grow

From sculptural statement pieces to understated classics, Art of Nursery celebrates the details that make furniture special. Beautiful craftsmanship, unique silhouettes and a carefully curated range of finishes give each piece its own character.





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With natural wood tones, soft neutrals and unexpected touches of colour, the collection complements a wide range of decorating styles, from traditional to contemporary.

Scalloped edges are having a moment in interiors, and the Casablanca collection brings this playful detail into the nursery. Its gently rolling curves evoke the waves of the French Riviera, while a soft pastel palette captures the relaxed, sun-drenched spirit of the South of France. Rounded posts soften the silhouette and eliminate sharp corners, while an optional divided storage drawer keeps baby’s tiny clothes and necessities tucked away.

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The CASABLANCA Convertible Bassinet’s wavy base brings a little charm to the nursery. Available in four finishes — Driftwood, Hazelnut, Frosted Oat and Sage — it later separates into a toy box and bookshelf.

The Santorini crib balances thick sculptural curves with an airy silhouette. Crafted from solid New Zealand pine, it comes in a selection of finishes, from natural Driftwood and warm Hazelnut to two-toned Frosted Oat and Driftwood.

Amalfi and Sorrento bring the warmth of natural wood into the mix with two different silhouettes. Amalfi’s softly rounded base lends a gentle touch to its classic design while Sorrento’s clean lines and slender spindles give it a lighter, more contemporary feel. Both have a clean, unfussy look that works with either traditional or modern interiors.





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The SORRENTO CONVERTIBLE CRIB’S clean lines and chunky, rounded feet give this classic silhouette a modern twist.





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The AMALFI CONVERTIBLE CRIB brings a touch of Italy to this sun-filled nursery.

With so many styles and finishes to choose from, nursery decorating feels less like shopping for baby gear and more like designing any other room in the house.

Beyond Baby

With each stage and adventure, a child’s room evolves. The room that begins with sweet animal prints might one day belong to a budding artist, a hockey fan or someone with very definite opinions about the colour of their walls. Beautifully crafted furniture that grows with your child gives you the freedom to change it up.

A convertible crib can become a toddler bed, a daybed and eventually a full-size bed with the appropriate conversion kit. A dresser with a removable changing topper can trade diaper duty for school clothes. Even the bassinet does double-duty, finding new uses long after the first sleepless nights. With furniture designed to make the transitions, you don’t have to say goodbye to the pieces you fell in love with in the first place.





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The SANTORINI CONVERTIBLE BASSINET converts into a toy crate and bookshelf, perfect for a collection of favourite things.

For Justin, designing children’s furniture has taken on a whole new meaning since becoming a father.

“Every piece that has followed the Santorini honours that same concept of admiring the beauty that surrounds us and blending that with grow-with-me functionality,” says Justin. “There’s no question that becoming a parent has made me a better nursery furniture designer. I approach every piece now with real-life scenarios and imagine my daughter every time I put pen to paper.”

The nursery is where the journey begins and for the little one dreaming inside it, there’s a whole world waiting to be discovered.