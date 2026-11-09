Sarah Baeumler Decorates a Bahamian Hotel with ‘Barefoot Luxury’

The beams are painted white, for a breezy look, and are accented by island-inspired beachy rattan.

Most of Anthony's work is executed using plaster and resin using mold-making techniques, traditional plaster work, and a wide range of material combinations.

Caerula Mar was opened in 2020, and earned a Michelin Key in 2024, 2025 and 2026 for exceptional hospitality and guest experience.

The hotel is set on 10 secluded beachfront acres. The Clubhouse suites can be seen on the left, with the restaurant in the middle giving poolside views.

Canadian stars Sarah and Bryan Baeumler renovate a tired 60’s hotel on Andros island, transforming it into their breezy Bahamas retreat, Caerula Mar.

Fans of island of Bryan watch Canadians Bryan and Sarah Baeumler overcome multiple obstacles to refurbish a down-at-the-heels 60’s resort dubbed Emerald Palms. The newly named hotel, Caerula Mar is set on a private stretch of Andros Island, the largest island in the Bahamas. It’s full of wild, unspoiled beauty, drawing visitors to fish, sail and dive in the turquoise waters.





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The hotel is set on 10 secluded beachfront acres. The Clubhouse suites can be seen on the left, with the restaurant in the middle giving poolside views.



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Caerula Mar was opened in 2020, and earned a Michelin Key in 2024, 2025 and 2026 for exceptional hospitality and guest experience.

Photography Courtesy Caerula Mar

Fans of the series saw the messy reality of a major hotel renovation: the chaos, conflict and compromise, the moments of tense, hair-tugging drama that makes for compelling watching. But that’s the opposite experience of actually staying there: it’s well considered, thoughtful and restful. Sarah’s signature style is full of creamy neutrals, driftwood grey furniture, subtle texture, natural stone and wovens. Hits of tropical decorating create a sense of place that reflects the abundant natural beauty of the Bahamas.



I brought in sandy neutrals, natural textures and a lighter, more relaxed feel. With such beautiful surroundings, I wanted the interiors to complement the view and let nature be the focal point. — Sarah Baeumler





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A lounging area in the hotel lobby.



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The entrance to Caerula Mar signals a relaxed vibe, with handmade baskets and a striking cerused wood table.

Photography Courtesy Caerula Mar

Caerula Mar (pronounced say-rula, it translates into cerulean sea) is all about relaxation. The interiors reference the beach setting without getting kitschy, and are always practical (Sarah is the mom of four, and a designer of the Princess Margaret showhome). There’s always a drinks table where you need it, a comfy chair to read in, and a downy, luxury mattress (made by Canadian brand Haven). “The guest experience is always at the forefront,” says Sarah. “You must think through everything from arrival to a good night’s sleep — privacy, lighting, comfort and how easily people move through the property.”





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Banquette seating at Lusca, the main dining room.



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Photography Wendy Jacob

The main dining room, Lusca, is named for a mythical animal (part shark, part octopus — the logo can be seen above the bar) said to swim in the blue holes that dot Andros. “My approach always starts with how I want a space to feel — calm, welcoming and comfortable,” says Sarah. “That has stayed consistent through all of my projects, but the island guided the design with material, textures and light. I brought in sandy neutrals, natural textures and a lighter, more relaxed feel. With such beautiful surroundings, I wanted the interiors to complement the view and let nature be the focal point.”





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Most of Anthony’s work is executed using plaster and resin using mold-making techniques, traditional plaster work, and a wide range of material combinations.



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Toronto artist Anthony Vallin created these pieces which suggest the textures of coral reefs and fish scales.

Photography Wendy Jacob

Ceramics Anthony Vallin





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Photography Courtesy Caerula Mar

The Clubhouse is a communal space for families to gather (the cupboards are filled with board games). Sarah went with a neutral palette but layered in plenty of texture via the upholstery and furnishings.

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Photography Courtesy Caerula Mar

To decorate Switcha, Caerula Mar’s casual café, a colourful wallpaper supplies the requisite tropical flair with a colourway referencing the Bahamas flamingos, a major cultural symbol. A breezy woven peacock chair and brass pendants mimicking flower buds drive the theme home.





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The five villas offer a private experience for guests, complete with charming porches.



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The beams are painted white, for a breezy look, and are accented by island-inspired beachy rattan.

Photography Courtesy Caerula Mar

There are 22 custom villas dotting the property. “I love the connection between the guest rooms and their outdoor living spaces. The porches give people somewhere to sit, slow down and enjoy their surroundings — it’s very much what we mean by ‘”barefoot luxury,” Sarah explains.



The porches give people somewhere to sit, slow down and enjoy their surroundings — it’s very much what we mean by ‘”barefoot luxury.” — Sarah Baeumler





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This oceanfront room in the Clubhouse suites has unobstructed views of the sea. “We focused on how we could create a sense of place,” notes Sarah. “I want guests to feel they’re in the Bahamas so we looked to local craftsmanship and a connection to the landscape to help create that. Lastly, there were logistics to consider. On an island, shipping, lead times and access to replacement pieces have a real influence on your choices.”

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“I want guests to feel they’re in the Bahamas so we looked to local craftsmanship and a connection to the landscape to help create that.” — Sarah Baeumler





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Photography Courtesy Caerula Mar (left), Wendy Jacob (right)

In the Emerald Palms villa, the black and white photograph was unearthered in the walls when the villa was renovated. Even though there were no details about when the photo was taken, or who it depicts, Sarah had it enlarged and framed to serve as a way to honour the history and people of Andros.





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Photography Wendy Jacob (left)/courtesy Caerula Mar (right)

Sarah frequently uses natural stone in her projects: in this room a glass sconce doesn’t obscure the dramatically swirling veining. In one of the villas, chanelled slubbed upholstery and a sculptural coffee table have a serene look.





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Photography Wendy Jacob

At Driffs beach bar, Sarah created a feature wall with faux succulents to emphasize the indoor/outdoor space. Teak panelling has a nautical flavour, while woven chairs let the ocean breezes pass through. “Durability and upkeep is also key,” Sarah explains. “Materials need to feel beautiful while handling frequent use, salt air and humidity. Housekeeping and maintenance played an important role in my design selections from the beginning.”

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Photography Wendy Jacob

The pool was completely refurbished by the Baeumlers: Sarah removed gaudy black ceramic tiles in favour of neutral natural tiles, with generous steps. The lounge chairs are similarly quiet, with driftwood grey-furniture, pale upholstery and matching umbrellas.





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Photography Wendy Jacob

Two contemporary firepits are lit every night when the temperature dips. A stone focal wall grounds the pool. Sarah’s use of straight lines and natural materials create a serene effect that’s a quiet backdrop for the colour and beauty of the island vegetation.