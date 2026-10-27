Set In Stone: Let The Colour, Movement And Character Of A Special Slab Inspire You

Cava Surfaces Sales Manager Tariq Darwish sources marble blocks high in the mountains near Carrara, Italy. Cava is known for its curated collection of stone from around the world.

A marble quarry cuts into the dramatic landscape of the Apuan Alps near Carrara, Italy.

Main image, top: Calacatta D’oro Quartzite is sourced primarily from Brazil and offers superior durability, heat- and etch-resistance. Room design by Jessica Cinnamon Design. This image: Ceppo Marble’s distinct blend of grey, blue, caramel and white looks more like a natural terrazzo than a traditionally veined marble. Room design by Ancerl Studio.

Natural stone can do much more than finish a room — it can define it. Marble, quartzite, travertine, limestone and onyx each bring something different, from rich colour and bold pattern to subtle changes in texture and tones. Every slab has its own markings and variations, with natural stone becoming even more beautiful as it is used. Marble, for example, develops a patina over time, giving a well-used surface a character all its own.

At Cava Surfaces, stone from around the world is hand-selected with an eye to these qualities that make each slab worth looking at a little closer.

Here are three things to consider when choosing natural stone for your space:

1. Let The Stone Lead





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Main image, top: Calacatta D’oro Quartzite is sourced primarily from Brazil and offers superior durability, heat- and etch-resistance. Room design by Jessica Cinnamon Design. This image: Ceppo Marble’s distinct blend of grey, blue, caramel and white looks more like a natural terrazzo than a traditionally veined marble. Room design by Ancerl Studio.

A standout slab can set the tone for an entire room. Look closely at the colours running through it: a warm cream or caramel might lead to natural oak cabinets; cooler greys work well alongside stainless steel or brushed nickel; while deeper greens, burgundies or golds can become an accent colour picked up elsewhere in the room.

Pattern plays a role, too. A bold stone can turn an island, backsplash or fireplace surround into the focal point, while something quieter can provide a softer backdrop. The cabinets, paint, flooring and other finishes can follow.

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2. Look At The Whole Slab





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A marble quarry cuts into the dramatic landscape of the Apuan Alps near Carrara, Italy.

A small sample can show you colour, but it doesn’t tell the whole story. Across a full slab, lines change direction, tones deepen and fade, and unexpected markings emerge.

In a room, these details can make an impact. A sweeping line might travel across a long island, climb the backsplash or wrap a waterfall edge. Two adjoining slabs can also be bookmatched, creating a mirrored pattern from the natural markings in the stone. Choosing the actual slab becomes part of the design and the fun.

3. A Natural Work Of Art

Every natural stone has its own personality: the softness of marble, subtle shimmer of quartzite, translucency of onyx or earthy texture of travertine. Within each, variations from slab to slab make choosing one feel that much more personal — and an experienced eye can help you spot what makes each one special.





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A raw block of Arabescato Corchia marble from the Apuan Alps, Italy, reveals the stone’s distinctive grey veining.

Cava Can Help

The finish is one more part of the design. Polishing creates a smooth, reflective surface that brings out colour and detail. Honing gives stone a softer, matte appearance. Leathered and brushed finishes introduce texture and a more tactile quality.

The one that works best depends on the material, where it’s being used and how you want it to feel in the room. Cava Surfaces can help you consider the stone, application and finish together to create a surface that feels right at home.

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