Decorating & Design 1 Min Read
Style Profile: Cory Vitiello
Style Profile: Cory Vitiello
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Chef, restaurateur and cookbook author Cory Vitiello has a strong sense of style and love of design. He and his partner, Martina Sorbara, live in a cool, art-filled Toronto house with their son, Barlow.
Known best as the founder of Flock restaurants, The Chase, and his latest venture, The Frederick, Cory shares some of his favourite things!
- “One of my partner Martina’s paintings — her art fills our house.”
- “My Tom Dixon stone pestle and mortar.”
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“Classic black Ray-Ban Wayfarer sunglasses.”
$236
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Ray-Ban
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“The Kimono Tetrad series of paintings by Douglas Coupland on display at Frederick.”
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Daniel Faria Gallery.
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“My Broil King Keg Charcoal barbecue.” Keg 5000 Charcoal barbecue.
From $899
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Broil King
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“A Staub braiser — my most-trusted pot.” 3₃/₄ L Staub Cast-iron braiser in Grenadine-Red.
$430
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Zwilling
- “The Montblanc Heritage Chronométrie Ultra Slim watch. I love its understated design.
- “The vintage Milo Baughman upholstered armchairs in our bedroom.”
- “My 1990s Bottecchia road bike.”
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“Officine Creative black boots. I’ve been dressing them up and down for years.” Arc513 ankle boots in Black Leather.
Approx. $778
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Officine Creative
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“Telford skin-care products; they’re all natural and plant-based.”
$42
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Telford Basics
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“My ’80s copy of Chez Panisse Cooking by Paul Bertolli and Alice Waters. Four decades later, these recipes still stand up as timeless, innovative cooking.”
$35
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Indigo
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Sydney’s menswear on Queen. I can shop my whole wardrobe there.”
682 Queen St. West, Toronto.
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View
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Radish and Oddfish are two favourite spots in Vancouver. I’m heavily biased, as our group operates them.”
Radish, 1876 West 1st Ave.; Oddfish, 1889 West 1st Ave.
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“The James bar cart by Stellar Works x Yabu Pushelberg.” In Natural Walnut.
$7,993
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Written By
Gillian AtkinsView All Articles
- Portrait photography Maya Visnyei