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Decorating & Design 1 Min Read

Style Profile: Cory Vitiello

By Gillian Atkins On

Chef, restaurateur and cookbook author Cory Vitiello has a strong sense of style and love of design. He and his partner, Martina Sorbara, live in a cool, art-filled Toronto house with their son, Barlow.

Known best as the founder of Flock restaurants, The Chase, and his latest venture, The Frederick, Cory shares some of his favourite things!

  1. “One of my partner Martina’s paintings — her art fills our house.”
  2. “My Tom Dixon stone pestle and mortar.”
  3. “Classic black Ray-Ban Wayfarer sunglasses.”
    $236
    |

    Ray-Ban
  4. “The Kimono Tetrad series of paintings by Douglas Coupland on display at Frederick.”
    |

    Daniel Faria Gallery.
  5. “My Broil King Keg Charcoal barbecue.” Keg 5000 Charcoal barbecue.
    From $899
    |

    Broil King
  6. “A Staub braiser — my most-trusted pot.” 3₃/₄ L Staub Cast-iron braiser in Grenadine-Red.
    $430
    |

    Zwilling
  7. “The Montblanc Heritage Chronométrie Ultra Slim watch. I love its understated design.
  8. “The vintage Milo Baughman upholstered armchairs in our bedroom.”
  9. “My 1990s Bottecchia road bike.”
  10. “Officine Creative black boots. I’ve been dressing them up and down for years.” Arc513 ankle boots in Black Leather.
    Approx. $778
    |

    Officine Creative
  11. “Telford skin-care products; they’re all natural and plant-based.”
    $42
    |

    Telford Basics
  12. “My ’80s copy of Chez Panisse Cooking by Paul Bertolli and Alice Waters. Four decades later, these recipes still stand up as timeless, innovative cooking.”
    $35
    |

    Indigo
  13. Sydney’s menswear on Queen. I can shop my whole wardrobe there.”
    682 Queen St. West, Toronto.
    |

    View
  14. Radish and Oddfish are two favourite spots in Vancouver. I’m heavily biased, as our group operates them.”
    Radish, 1876 West 1st Ave.; Oddfish, 1889 West 1st Ave.
  15. “The James bar cart by Stellar Works x Yabu Pushelberg.” In Natural Walnut.
    $7,993
    |

    LightForm

Written By

Gillian Atkins

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