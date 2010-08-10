2011 Trends

It’s that time of year — the Ikea 2011 catalogue has arrived! And it’s online. There are so many great things! Here are some cool finds that really stood out for me:

Still on trend — get the look of mudcloth with the Vilmie Figur cushion cover.

I love these handblown Närhet white and red wine glasses, and what a great price at $3 each!

Make a statement with the Trådig bowl — I love its fiery red colour!

The Lård cutlery set is beautifully simple and would really elevate a modern place setting.

The industrial lamp is definitely a trend for 2011. This Trål is a good-looking lamp that won’t break the bank at $30!

The Åryd block candle holders come in black and white in a variety of different sizes — these would look great as a large grouping on a mantle or tabletop. And there is so much more! Check out the online catalogue at Ikea.ca!

Plus, see more Ikea pieces in striking House & Home interiors.

Photo credits:

1-6. Ikea