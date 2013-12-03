2013 One Of A Kind Christmas Show

For some, the holiday season starts when the lilting tune of Jingle Bells rings through stores or Santa parades down their city’s streets. For me, the Christmas calendar doesn’t get underway until the doors open for the holiday edition of the Toronto One of a Kind Show. The show runs from November 28 to December 8th at the Direct Energy Centre and is full of fab finds. Here are some that caught my eye.

Ceramics that make you want clear your cupboards and start fresh.

MGirard



Subtle details that make all the difference define the cups and containers turned out by Quebec ceramicist Marie-Claude Girard (below).

If the OOAKS was a Pixar movie, MGirard’s butter dishes would be the adorable sidekicks to her gallant tea pot.

There’s something very sweet and sophisticated about the collection.

Hugo Didier

I might buy a cottage on the sea just to trick it out with Montreal-based Hugo Didier’s (seen below) nautical- and Canadian-themed kitchen wares.

This year’s show had a strong Canadiana theme running through it, including poutine pots.

And patriotic mugs emblazoned with a map of Canada.

Atelier Make

There’s a vintage feel to the scalloped plates and botanical illustrations in Atelier Make’s sorbet-coloured collection.

Jaimie Robson and Maya Ersan (above), are the duo behind Montreal’s Atelier Make.

In fact, I think New York’s Magnolia bakery should start selling the pretty flour scoops alongside its queue-inducing cupcakes. Genius product tie-in!

Platters in sugared-almond shades are made prettier with floral textures, made by pressing fabric into porcelain.

Say “Merry” the old fashion way.

Flakes Paperie



You can’t fill your mantel with e-cards. Flakes Paperie out of Cambridge, Ontario has lots of lovely screen-printed holiday cards to choose from.

Founder Ashley Coulson is adept at giving vintage-style graphics a sly, hip spin.

I especially like the ones with a home theme, natch.

But she offers a range of cards for any occasion (who wouldn’t be thrilled to get this birthday card)?

Instagram isn’t the only place to find great pictures.

Charlene Serdan Fine Art Photography



Breaking news: blank walls are boring.

Ontario photographer Charlene Serdan is offering her dreamy snapshots of landscapes, flowers and carnivals in prints that are pre-matted to fit a variety of standard-size frames.

For more great suggestions, stop by the House & Home booth to see style editor Stacey Smithers’ favourites.

Photo credit:

1-18. Kimberley Brown