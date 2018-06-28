3 Ways To Incorporate Fine Prints Into Your Home

Madcap Cottage designers John Loecke and Jason Oliver Nixon tell us how to create rooms packed with personality — and lots and lots of pattern.

1. Blend Colors: “People get hung up on the idea that everything has to match. Things don’t have to match, they just have to blend. It’s a lot easier. A good rule of thumb: take one color and carry it throughout a room. The eye is going to connect all those dots and it’s not going to be overwhelming.”

2. Use More Of Less: “Repeat fabrics but use them in a different way. Maybe in one it’s your drapery but in another it’s your sofa.”

3. Try This “It” Print: “Chintz is back! Not the chintzes of the ’80s, which are great, but ones in fresh colorways with negative space. We love using them in mid-century modern and industrial spaces, because why not? It’s a lovely conversation between the floral and a bolder architecture. That traditional hit makes it feel softer.”