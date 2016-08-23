How To Cozy Up Your Cottage For Fall

Assistant design editor Jennifer Koper shares three cottage decorating ideas for fall.

There’s no doubt that we love fresh and breezy cottages during the summer months, but when the nights get cooler and the days get shorter, we’ll be craving all things cozy. Here’s some inspiration on how to warm up your cottage for fall.

Look 1: Fresh, Playful & Cozy

This bedroom in Heidi Smith’s Laurentian cottage is the perfect balance of serene and colorful. Take a cue from this space and layer your beds with extra blankets and quilts for warmth, which also adds a luxe look. Bring in a textured rug for comfort underfoot, and a pretty blue chair to create an extra landing spot. Bright red LED lanterns have a nautical cottage feel that’s great for any time of year.

1. LED Camping Lantern, Indigo, $25 / 2. Bellingham Side Chair, All Modern, $145 / 3. Twisted Abaca Rug, Serena & Lily, $798 – 2,598US / 4. Diamond Quilt, Serena & Lily, $188 – 238US / 5. Pickstitch Matelassé Coverlet, Serena & Lily, $238 – 358US

Look 2: Classic Fall Style

The best way to ensure your cottage is ready for fall is to stock up on firewood — there’s nothing better than a crackling fire when it’s cool and crisp outside. If you don’t have a beautiful place to stack logs like this cottage designed by Timothy Johnson Design, pick up a holder that’s super sleek and hardworking, like the one from CB2 below. Another quintessential fall must-have is a warm wool tartan blanket to snuggle up with by the fire. Have plenty of candles on hand for when the days get shorter; I like pewter or bronze sticks with patina and mixing them with ceramics that have an earthy feel.



1. Callisto White Vase, CB2, $27 / 2. Luana Urn Vase, Crate & Barrel, $80 – 125 / 3. Slim Log Holder, CB2, $149 / 4. Classic Wool Blanket in Black Watch Tartan, The Tartan Blanket Co., approx. $50 / 5. Pewter Candlesticks and Hurricane, Match, $120 – 295

Look 3: Fresh & Layered

A screened-in porch is the perfect place to relax and watch the changing fall colors. This one designed by Joel Bray is great year-round and lends itself to summer or fall weather, thanks to the balance of fresh white and warm wood. Light candles in beautiful glass lanterns for a soft, natural glow. A basket with multiple throw blankets ensures you and your guests stay warm — the Hudson’s Bay Iconic Point Blanket is a classic option that will offer your space a jolt of color, too.

1. Caribou Throw Multistripe, Hudson’s Bay Company, $200 / 2. Malta Lantern – Bronze finish, Pottery Barn, $49 – 119 / 3. Mohair Pillow, Elte, $325 / 4. Luxor Silk Velvet Pillow Green, Elte Market, $195 / 5. Oversized Ash Wood & Leather Round Basket Item # E2008, Rejuvenation, $89 / 6. Riverbrook Coffee Table with Sundried Finish, Wicker Emporium, $395 / 7. Bloomingvile Vintage Wooden Bowl – Medium, Trouva, approx. $55