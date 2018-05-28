5 Canadian Vacation Rentals You’ll Want To Visit Now

Presented by

Whether you’re looking to unwind at a breezy Muskoka cottage or enjoy a weekend getaway in a sleek Montreal loft, these vacation rentals will make you want to start planning your summer and fall getaways. CanadaStays.com — Canada’s top choice for vacation rentals — offers stunning properties from coast to coast. Fuel your wanderlust and get decorating inspiration with these beautifully appointed CanadaStays spaces, featuring both classic cottage styles and more modern looks.

Plus, get up to $50 off your booking fees when you book using promo code HOUSEANDHOME50.

A serene palette of white walls, white slipcovered chairs and white oiled-oak flooring in this dining room exudes calm — and hints at how relaxed you’ll feel after a week or more here! Just 10 minutes from Muskoka Airport, this luxurious eight-bedroom, seven-bathroom getaway with daily housekeeping welcomes up to 14 guests in Gravenhurst, Ontario. Cook dinner on a Wolf stovetop in the spacious kitchen or grill outdoors on the large Weber barbecue. Multiple deck sitting areas and a stunning boathouse and dock offer perfect vistas of the lake, as well as the property’s lavender gardens and native white pines, oaks and juniper.

An expansive bedroom with clean-lined furnishings and wall-to-wall windows in this 4,200-square-foot glass cottage in Ontario offers sweeping Muskoka views. With room for 16 guests, this 2015 property boasts a main cottage, a guest bunkie, a four-slip boathouse and even a cabana bar which sits on the end of an oversized dock with a hot tub. Foodies will appreciate the outdoor barbecue and Green Egg Smoker, while fun-seekers can enjoy the two firepits and zip line.

Enjoy sunshine by day and starlight by night in a classic black and white loft outfitted by a Montreal designer with locally sourced furnishings and accessories. Located in the famous Plateau Mont-Royal neighbourhood, complete with picturesque streets, restaurants and bars, this rental sleeps two and offers the perfect jumping-off point for a Quebec adventure.

Stunning views, a cathedral ceiling, sleek-yet-comfy furniture and a gorgeous, fully equipped kitchen are just a few perks of this home (not to mention the two private hot tubs), which sleeps 20. Walking distance to Whistler Village, it offers convenient access to shopping and restaurants when you feel like dining out, plus there are many open-air concerts and festivals to enjoy.

Savour incredible ocean views of the Juan de Fuca Strait in this two-bedroom, 2,800-square-foot clifftop rental in Port Renfrew, B.C. The luxurious principal bedroom also offers an oceanfront balcony, plus home chefs will love the generous kitchen with granite countertops. Be sure to walk around the large property, which includes a waterfall!

Find more incredible rental properties from coast to coast through CanadaStays.com. Book before Aug. 31, 2018, and get up to $50 off your booking fees by using promo code HOUSEANDHOME50. Or, click here to list your own rental property.