9 Countertop Options

If your kitchen needs a lift but you’re not up for an all-out renovation, consider a countertop makeover.

Easier than remodeling, new countertops can give your kitchen a much-needed change of face. Before committing to a material however, it’s important to know what each offers in terms of durability and ease of maintenance. For more tips, watch our video.

A countertop must be able to withstand constant use while maintaining its good looks; a material’s lifespan is dependent on its ability to support the task at hand. A basic checklist of qualities should include the following: durability, ease of cleaning, heat, stain and water resistance and visual appeal. No one countertop material is able to meet all of these requirements, so selection will mean some compromise.

Here’s an introduction to the most common countertop materials plus the advantages and disadvantages of each.

In this article:

Laminate

Solid surface

Marble

Granite

Slate

Tile and mosaic

Wood or butcher block

Stainless steel

Quartz

Laminate

most popular of all countertop materials

made of plywood, chipboard or medium-density fibreboard topped by thin plastic laminate

Advantages

solid, durable material

wide range of colours, textures and patterns available

cleans easily with soap and water

water resistant

resistant to most stains

inexpensive

Disadvantages

dark backing may be visible at seams

can chip or scratch

cannot be used as a chopping surface

non-resistant to heat

Solid surface

made of cast plastics such as polyester, acrylic and mineral fillers

Advantages

highly resistant to permanent damage; markings can be sanded away

seams are barely visible

can be moulded into unified counter and sink

cleans easily with soap and water

durable

Disadvantages

expensive

lower cabinets may require reinforcement

dark colours will show nicks

looks artificial

Marble

luxurious stone available in a variety of colours and patterns

surface suited to baking, candy making and rolling out dough

requires a sealant to prevent staining

Advantages

water and heat resistant

beautiful, natural material provides a smooth, cool surface

hard wearing, durable

cleans easily

Disadvantages

expensive

lower cabinets may require reinforcement

may not be practical for entire kitchen; better for one work area

stained by lemon juice, sugar, alcohol and oil

will dull knife if used as a chopping surface

Granite

elegant, polished stone available in a variety of colours

surface suited to baking, candy making and rolling out dough

Advantages

water and heat resistant

immune to stains, resistant to most alcohol, oil and lemon juice

cleans easily

aesthetically pleasing and functional

Disadvantages

expensive

lower cabinets may require reinforcement

will dull knife if used as a chopping surface

Slate

dense, fine-grained stone available in black and muted shades of green, grey, purple, red and blue

Advantages

less expensive than marble and granite

water and heat resistant

surface damage can be removed with sandpaper

easy to clean

Disadvantages

lower cabinets may require reinforcement

Tile and mosaic

high-fired, dust-pressed clay available in a variety of colours, designs and textures

best to choose glazed ceramic with textured surface or matte finish

Advantages

water and heat resistant

resists scratching

easily cleaned

will not burn, stain or discolour

Disadvantages

grout between tiles is difficult to keep clean

hard on glassware and china

lower cabinets may require reinforcement

cannot be used as a chopping surface

Wood or butcher block

warm, natural material

hardwoods like maple, teak and beech are best

surface should be finished with clear varnish or oil

wood cut across grain wears most evenly

Advantages

excellent chopping surface

easy on glassware and china

resistant to moderate heat

easily cleaned

Disadvantages

avoid using near sink, moisture will blacken surface

may contract in dry conditions

can scratch and scorch

wet metal kitchen equipment left on surface will leave rust stains

Stainless steel

available in matte, patterned, sandblasted or polished finishes

strong material; appropriate for areas in contact with water

Advantages

waterproof, heat resistant

durable

easy to clean

extremely hygienic

Disadvantages

noisy and cold

fabrication is expensive

will dull knife if used as a chopping surface

difficult to maintain shine and keep free of marks

Quartz

also referred to as engineered stone, made from 93% natural quartz and 7% resin pigments and binders

strong material

Advantages

mold, mildew, heat, crack and scratch resistant

impervious to stains

does not need to be sealed

extremely hygienic

available in different looks such as imitation granite and stone or in a variety of colours

Disadvantages