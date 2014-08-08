A 40,000-Piece Textile Collection Goes Digital

Designer, ethnographer and serious textile enthusiast Andrea Aranow has been collecting fabric samples since the 60s, amassing a trove of 40,000 pieces that include stenciled kimono silks, Victorian lace and French jacquard from the 1900s to the 1970s. But what’s even more impressive is her new website, Textile Hive, a joint project with her son, Caleb. Part digitized archive of Aranow’s entire collection, part practical resource (there are videos explaining the hallmarks and history of various materials, fabrics and techniques), it’s a fabric lover’s dream.