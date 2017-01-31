Inside An H & H Special Event Honoring Our A-List Designers!

There are certain Canadian designers whose inspiring work and sought-after style land them on the pages of House & Home again and again. In honor of our 30th anniversary, we celebrated these designers with the “H&H A-List.” Lynda Reeves paid tribute to the honorees at our annual industry Trends Breakfast at the Fairmont Royal York Hotel.

Among the attendees were TV personalities Sarah Richardson and Tommy Smythe.

Here’s H&H‘s editor-in-chief, Beth Hitchcock, with Montreal- and New York-based designer Garrow Kedigian taking their seats before the presentation.

Before taking the stage, Lynda Reeves catches up with the team from Les Ensembliers, who were among those honored.

Industry insiders were all ears as she announced the honorees. Here’s who made the A-List…

Pictured above, front (left to right): Sophie Burke, Alison Milne, Sarah Richardson, Anne Hepfer, Tommy Smythe, Garrow Kedigian. Back (left to right): Andrea Crawford, Sloan Mauran, Jennifer Worts, Karen Cole, Scott Yetman, Benoit Gérard, Kate Zeidler, Alexandre Blazys, Fenwick Bonnell, Samantha Sacks, Barbara Purdy, David Powell, Theresa Casey, Maxime Vandal, Michelle Lloyd Bermann, Richard Ouellette, Christine Ralphs, James Davie, Mazen El-Abdallah, Alda Pereira, Julie Charbonneau, Melody Duran. Not pictured: Brian Gluckstein, Philip Mitchell, James McIntyre, Connie Braemer, Nam Dang-Mitchell, Jill Kantelberg, Cameron MacNeil, Daniel Brisset, Katherine Newman, Sharon Mimran, Colette Van Den Thillart, Ashley Botten.

Learn more about some of the designers below!

Designing Women

This talented group is as stylish as the rooms they design. They’re pictured below at the Trends Breakfast from left to right: Theresa Casey, Anne Hepfer, Michelle Lloyd Bermann, Christine Ralphs, Melody Duron and Karen Cole.

Six Degrees Of Separation

Did you know that these three top designers — Andrea Crawford, Jennifer Worts and Sloan Mauran (pictured below, left to right) — got their start working with Kate Zeidler (bottom, right)?

Familiar Faces

Sarah Richardson, Fenwick Bonnell, David Powell and Tommy Smythe are four of the “old guard” of established talents on the scene.

The French Connection

It’s said that Quebecers have the best style. This group proves the point: Richard Ouellette, Scott Yetman, Maison & Demeure‘s editor Valerie Morriset, Benoit Gérard, Julie Charbonneau, Garrow Kedigian (front), Maxime Vandal (behind) and Alexandre Blazys.

The Young Guns

Our A-List includes rising stars who have garnered attention for producing fresh, exciting interiors, including Mazen El-Abdallah, James Davie, Alison Milne and Garrow Kedigian (pictured below, left to right).

The Western Front

Two of the best from the west represented the Vancouver scene, including Sophie Burke (left) and Alda Pereira (right). Calgary’s Nam Dang-Mitchell and James McIntyre also made the A-List.

All In The Family

Early in her career, Toronto designer and A-Lister Barbara Purdy (below, left) worked as a stylist for H&H TV and in H&H magazine. Here she is pictured with H&H’s senior editor Sally Armstrong (center) and executive editor Kimberley Brown (right). Other H&H alum on the A-List include Samantha Sacks, Jennifer Worts, Cameron MacNeil and Tommy Smythe.

To see our A-Listers’ work, check out our gallery on Stunning Spaces By H&H‘s Most Published Designers.