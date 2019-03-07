Dream Destination: A Bohemian Oasis In The Foothills Of Mexico

Part of the beauty of Acre lies in discovering it. The drive up a bumpy dirt road outside San José del Cabo, Mexico, leads to a simple concrete path lined with sun-drenched palms and agave plants. At the end of this walkway, guests arrive at the property’s alfresco restaurant as if they’ve stumbled upon a forgotten jungle temple. This immersion with the landscape is felt throughout the sanctuary, opened by Canadians Cameron Watt — the man behind Vancouver’s award- winning The Keefer Bar — and financier Stuart McPherson.

The hotel includes a restaurant and bar, pool, gardens and 12 private tree houses built from the branches of local palo de arco trees. Mexico City architecture firm FabriKG was recruited to create an open-air design that draws from the owners’ minimalist West Coast aesthetic while nodding to regional style.

In the restaurant, rammed-earth walls meet handmade Guadalajara tile floors, and tables are set with local artisanal earthenware. The chef and cocktail manager harvest ingredients from the on-site organic farm to craft a menu that guests can savor under the restaurant’s pergola, or poolside.

In the tree houses (approximately $365 per night), custom Mexchic bed linens designed by Christina Hattler in collaboration with local Oaxaca artisans create an authentic look. Lather up in a private outdoor shower stocked with toiletries made with herbs grown on the hotel’s organic farm. Guests can practise their downward dog with a complimentary morning yoga session in the mango grove, too.

The animals that flit about the property, including peacocks, goats and a rescue donkey named Burrito, add to the ambience.