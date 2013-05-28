Antique Workbenches

On the weekend my husband, Kevin, got this new item in at Vintage Fine Objects, his antiques shop in Toronto. It’s an old workbench with a painted base.

I read the blog post about it on his site while we road-tripped out of the city and we started imagining a million different ways to reinvent it.

Repurposing an old workbench as a kitchen island is a classic trick. It adds soul and history and is so much more interesting than a big block of cabinetry in the centre of the room. This stunning example is pure French farmhouse dreaminess.

Closer to home, this is Toronto designer and retailer Viki Mansell’s farmhouse kitchen. This is one of my top five favourite House & Home kitchens of all time. The play between the aged workbench island and the modernist pendants and stools is inspired. That workbench has so much character. And those budding magnolia branches are quite spectacular too!

What a great idea for a sink console. Not sure if this one was originally a workbench or just a rustic table. But you could totally get this look with a workbench. This is the home of Aussie decorator and blogger Anna Spiro, which ran in the May 2010 issue of House & Home. Amazing what a coat of white paint will do!

My favourite idea for the piece at Vintage Fine Objects is to style it as a bar at a cottage. This workbench bar at Thom Filicia’s former Copake Lake House in New York State provides great inspiration. That is one party-ready bar!

