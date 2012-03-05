Art Online

I am by no means an experienced art collector, but I’m an absolute believer in the transformational power art can have on the character and livability of a space. No room is complete without a few pieces of art, be it sculpture, photography or perhaps even your own kids’ originals! Art adds unparalleled personality to your home, and needn’t be overlooked no matter how shallow your pockets. Here are a few of my favourite websites to peruse for affordable prints by both established and emerging artists.

1. Saatchi Online

London’s Saatchi Gallery has a mandate to promote the careers of little known international artists. So it follows that they would have one of the best online platforms for connecting unrepresented artists with contemporary art lovers from around the world. I love checking out the site’s weekly roundup of noteworthy pieces and flipping through the spectacular galleries arranged by guest curators (this week was Duran Duran’s Roger Taylor!) While the artist originals may run you in the thousands, budget-friendly prints are also available starting around $20.

Vancouver’s Ieva Baklane injects incredible atmosphere into her pieces. Pool and two yellow chairs by Ieva Baklane, original oil on canvas, $5,000, prints from $20 (left); House in the desert by Ieva Baklane, original oil on canvas, $2,450, prints from $43 (right).

2. Stampa

This website was recently toted in the New York Times Home & Garden section as a great place to find limited edition digital prints, with a special focus on illustrations. The prints are reasonably priced, starting at about $100 for an 8″ x 10″ unframed print or $200 framed. A new artist is featured every week and their work is for sale on the site for one month.

Featured artists this month include Stockholm’s Bo Lundberg, who’s work has been shown in countless publications including Wallpaper, Elle and Vogue, and Bella Foster, who’s whimsical drawings of interiors are inspired by greats like Henri Matisse and Charles and Ray Eames.

Los Angeles 69 by Bo Lundberg (left); Hands by Bo Lundberg (right).

Interior by Bella Foster (left); Love American style by Bella Foster (right).

3. Circuit Gallery

This Toronto-based site sells affordable contemporary art, with a focus on photographic and digital print-based works. Limited edition prints (runs of 500) are sold in three standard sizes: 8″ x 10″, $30; 11″ x 14″, $60; 16″ x 20″, $120. The site also sells gift certificates, so if you love the idea of supporting local artists through gifting art, but are wary of selecting something so personal for someone else, you’ve got options!

Petalhead Portrait 17: circa 1944 by Toronto artist David Grenier (left); Fold 5-10 from the series Folds and Études by Robert Bean (right).

4. Eye Buy Art

This is a great Canadian site that promotes the sale of work by emerging artists. Prints range in price from about $25 (8″ x 10″) to $1,000 (40″ x 30″). I have my eye on these two ghostly botanicals by Beatrice Díaz.

Eryngium bourgatii from the series 99¢ Archetypes of Natur by Beatrice Díaz (left); Nigella damascena from the series 99¢ Archetypes of Nature by Beatrice Díaz (right).

5. 20×200

Last but not least, 20×200 has an outstanding array of high-quality affordable prints. You can shop by category (travel, flora fauna, architecture, etc.), price, or even colour, so you’re sure to find something that fits with your home’s aesthetic.

How fun would these be in a kid’s bedroom?

1959 (Thames estate car) by Don Hamerman (left); Copper by Don Hamerman (right). Both from $24 (8 x 10) to $2,400 (30 x 40) plus the cost of framing.

Baby monkey No. 6 by Sharon Montrose (left); Baby white tiger No. 5 by Sharon Montrose (right). Both from $60 (11 x 14) to $1,200 (24″ x 30″) plus the cost of framing.

For more great resources, check out Joel Bray’s blog post on collecting art.

