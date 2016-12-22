Ask A Designer: Joel Bray On Updating A Dated Kitchen

Senior design editor Joel Bray answers your decorating questions.

Q: My large country kitchen has dated maple cabinets. What color should I paint them so they work with my countertops? Any other suggestions? — S.H., via email

A: A greyish-green shade, like Lamp Room Gray by Farrow & Ball, will work well with your aubergine counters. If, however, you’d like to give your kitchen an even bigger update, replace the counters with cost-effective butcherblock. From there, remove the horizontal bridge that runs above the sink to break up the long visual band it creates and finish your cabinets by wrapping crown moulding around the top of each set. An industrial sconce above the sink will work as a stylish replacement for the recessed lighting here. Removing the cabinets above your stove and replacing your fan hood with a sleeker stainless steel model would also help create a more polished look.

Next, take a cue from our Shaker-style Inspiration room and switch up your hardware for unlacquered-brass pulls and knobs. Paint your table the same shade as the cabinets to help unify the zones and top it off with a piece of marble to elevate the look. Pair white bentwood chairs with your benches for mixed seating and a fresh feel. The Shaker look is defined by its simplicity, so tuck away some of your objets and choose just a few pieces to display. A striped runner placed in front of the stove will add a nice pop of pattern and color to the space.

Do you have a design dilemma? Send your questions toaskadesigner@hhmedia.com!