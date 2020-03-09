Ask A Designer: How To Modernize A Kitchen That Is Stuck In The Past

In this Ask A Designer column, Jennifer Koper shares her tips for refreshing a kitchen with a light palette and open shelves.

Question: I’d like to spray my lower cabinets white and swap out my uppers for open shelving. How do I make this look good? — K.S., Calgary

Answer: Having your cabinets painted a new color is an excellent way to update your kitchen! Opt for a bright white that will reflect light around the space. Replacing your upper cabinets with open shelving will definitely make your kitchen look airier, too. For a modern vibe, consider having your vent hood boxed in with drywall and painted to match your walls. Extending the box right to the ceiling will draw the eye up and create visual interest.

Similar to the Inspiration kitchen designed by Whitney Williams (above), install two floating wood shelves on either side of the vent hood. The top shelf should align with the bottom of the hood, with the second shelf 12 to 18 inches lower. Then, continue the shelving on the window wall, stopping just shy of the window frame. The key to styling your shelves is to choose items that are both good-looking and functional.

(Source: Speckle Serving Bowl 14″ (set of 2), $140, shophouseandhome.com)

(Source: Galiano Pitcher in Beige, $28, vdevmaison.com)

For color, try leaning a piece of art on a shelf.

(Source: Art by Kate Schutz, price available upon request, kateschutz.com)

Next, swap out your backsplash for an off-white quartz or marble slab with veining. For a more affordable option, opt for ceramic or marble tiles. Install the slab or tile just below the height of the lowest shelf and then, behind the range, up to the vent hood.

(Source: Chantilly Quartz Slab, price available upon request, hanstone.ca)

Consider adding two white and brass sconces on either side of the hood as decorative lighting. Additionally, you could have puck lights installed on the underside of the shelves to illuminate your work surfaces.

(Source: Small Cypress Sconce in Brushed Satin Brass and Satin White, $408, rejuvenation.com)

Finally, to bring in some warmth, replace your cabinet pulls with brass versions and add wooden counter stools at the peninsula.

(Source: Kent Collection Contemporary Cabinet Pull in Satin Brass by Richelieu, $11.50 each, homedepot.ca)

(Source: Kelley Counter Stool by Nuevo, $510, thebay.com)

These simple changes will give you the look of a bright, new kitchen without having to start from scratch!

Do you have a design dilemma? Send your questions to askadesigner@hhmedia.com.