Ask A Designer: How To Create A Sunny Dining Area

In this Ask A Designer column, Valérie Morisset shares her advice for sprucing up a tired dining area.

Question: I just bought a beautiful condo in Old Montreal. I’d like to have a dining area next to the window, a round table with four chairs and drapery panels instead of the blind. The previous owner had a television over the mantel, but I’d prefer a mirror for more modern Parisian style. Any suggestions? — Claudia, Montreal

Answer: You definitely have a great space to work with! To brighten up the room, start by painting your walls a soft, creamy white like Benjamin Moore’s Cloud White. Look for a tulip-shaped dining table with a black base.

(Source: Saarien Round Dining Table in Rosewood & Black, starting at $2,775, dwr.com)

For a bistro feel, surround it with four Hoffmann side chairs similar to the ones in the Inspiration room designed by Joel Bray (above).

(Source: Hoffmann Side Chair in Black, $530, dwr.com)

Your existing rug is very nice; try placing it parallel to the mantel. Consider installing a pendant fixture above the dining table to cast a warm glow. The Nolan pendant in vintage brass and dark bronze would add a contemporary touch.

(Source: Large Nolan Pendant by Arteriors Home, approx. $1,965, ylighting.com)

And hanging a mirror in lieu of the television is a great idea. For a Parisian vibe, I suggest an oversized version with a polished brass frame. Have it hung so it rests on the mantel and looks like it’s leaning.

(Source: Todd Mirror in Polished Brass Metal, price available upon request, madegoods.com)

French pinch-pleat panels in a gorgeous yellow silk would be an elegant upgrade from your current blind.

(Source: Ultrasuede Green Fabric in Canary, pricing available upon request, kravet.com)

Choose a black drapery rod with simple finials for a classic look.

(Source: Umbra Curtain Rod Set in Black Steel, $60, lowes.ca)

As a final touch, set a clear vase on the table and fill it with seasonal branches.

(Source: Glass Bottle Vase, $60, bouclair.com)

Enjoy your new dining area!

Do you have a design dilemma? Send your questions to askadesigner@hhmedia.com.