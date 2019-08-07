Ask A Designer: How To Create A Beachy, Open-Concept Cottage

In this Ask A Designer column, Jennifer Koper shares her ideas for designing an eclectic cottage with seaside flair.

Question: I’ve been decorating my new open-concept cottage and have purchased a modern sofa, dining table and reupholstered chairs. How can I pull the look together? — J.T., Lac du Bonnet, Manitoba.

Answer: Congratulations on your new cottage! I love an eclectic look (I sense a modern beach vibe here), and with a few tweaks you’ll have a cohesive design (see Inspiration photo below).

First, consider installing a durable wood-look vinyl floor — wall-to-wall carpeting is difficult to keep clean.

(Source: Monarch Collection Luxury Vinyl Plank Flooring, price available upon request, signaturebyshelley.ca)

Next, freshen up your rattan dining chairs with paint: a glossy black similar to the chairs will give your seating a modern update, or try a deep teal for a more colorful look. Also, the painting in your dining area is also on the small side; go for a large water lily artwork to make a real impact.

(Source: Cyanotype Water Lilies VI Artwork, price available upon request, celadonart.com)

For texture, add a jute rug and finish the look with a beautiful vase filled with cuttings from around the cottage.

In your living area, add more color and pattern with an indoor-outdoor rug…

(Source: Dash & Albert Rugby Stripe Indoor-Outdoor Rug, from $70, hauserstores.com)

…and replace the black throw pillows on the sofa with fern green-toned and block-printed versions.

(Source: Ritz Velvet Fern Pillow, $42, shophouseandhome.com)

(Source: Block Print Throw Pillow, Penney & Company, price available upon request, penneyandcompanyhome.com)

I also recommend painting your armchair and coffee table an off-white.

Next, have an electrician remove the light fixtures in the kitchen and front door areas, replacing them with pot lights. Then, choose a statement fixture for above the living room area; I love the cool look of the woven pendant from Wills & Prior.

(Source: Rattan Light Fixture, Wills & Prior, price available upon request, willsandprior.com)

Finally, remove the ceiling fan and replace the light fixture above the dining table with a modern ceiling fan–light combination. Your ceiling is angled but, thankfully, the Dayton fan from Robinson works in sloped applications.

(Source: Dayton 52″ 4 Blade Ceiling Fan, Robinson, price available upon request, robinsonlightingcentre.com)

These changes will pull your eclectic look together and give you an airy and colourful cottage to enjoy with your family.

