At The Ikea Museum

This past June I was fortunate enough to travel to Sweden and Denmark. Ikea organized the trip and it was wonderful. One of the many highlights for me was a tour through a small museum that Ikea keeps almost a secret — it’s under a hotel that they own for corporate guests visiting their headquarters.

We entered through a funny door in the basement, and there before us were rooms filled with Ikea history and furniture examples since the company’s conception in 1943.

This was Ikea’s first flat-pack parcel.

Always-in-style retro lighting. Notice the moulded detail inside.

I love the shape of this frying pan with the wooden handle.

I have to say the mid-century pieces really caught my eye, seeming so current and on trend. It would be so great if Ikea could reintroduce some of these items. The “Classic Collection” — I can see it now. I’d buy the hanging red-orange retro plastic light — imagine it in a rainbow of fab colours.

Morgan Michener

Morgan Michener