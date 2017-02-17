Badgley Mischka Launches First-Ever Home Collection

Fashion house Badgley Mischka debuted its first-ever home collection during their New York Fashion Week fall/winter 2017 runway show. Much like the clothes, the Badgley Mischka Home line embodies the brand’s signature intricate detailing and old Hollywood glamor.

Design duo Mark Badgley and James Mischka’s “passion for building homes and creating enduring designs for cherished life moments” was the inspiration behind the collection. As part of the brand’s commitment to sustainable design and production, they tasked suppliers with planting over 40 trees for every one cut for production use.

The collection boasts an array of pieces for your dining room, living room and bedroom, in addition to accent furniture, upholstered items, decorative accessories and candles. The prices range from approximately $100 to $10,000. The collection is now available online at badgleymischka.com.