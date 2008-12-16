Bathroom Design Planning

Although the bathroom is typically the smallest room in the home, its planning requires some of the most attention to detail. Here are a few tips and tricks to help you make smart choices about bathroom planning, fixtures and finishes.

In this article:

Planning tips

Bathtubs

Showers

Sinks

Toilets

Bidets

Floor finishes

Wall finishes

Bathroom layout samples

Door opening should not impede use of any fixtures

All receptacles should meet local code requirements

Allow for 6” between fixtures to facilitate cleaning

Flooring finish should be slip-resistant

Provide ambient and task lighting

Allocate adequate storage space

Privacy should be accommodated

Proper heating and ventilation are required by natural and/or mechanical means

Space Requirements

Minimum clearance of 30” required in front of tub

Faucets should be accessible from outside of tub

There should be no more than one step to enter tub

Grab bars should be installed for safety

Planning

Wall surround must be waterproof, options include ceramic tile, plastic laminate and fiberglass

Typical sizes are: 5’ and 5-1/2’ long, 28” to 32” wide and 14” to 16” high

Tub Types

Rectangular bathtub

Standard size is 60” x 30”, other sizes also available

Typically fitted into a corner and enclosed on three sides

Standard contemporary bathtub

Corner bathtub

Fits into corner and allows for alternative configuration of fixtures

Average size is 54” x 54”

Acrylic is most common material owing to moulding ease

Works well in bathrooms where typical rectangular tub will not fit

Freestanding bathtub

Traditional Victorian tub design is enjoying a revival in modern reproductions

Roll-top tub is supported by ball and claw feet

If purchasing an antique, be sure to have appropriate hardware as modern models may not fit

Contoured bathtub

Commonly made of acrylic and fiberglass

Shape is more organic than other tubs with cinching at centre

More comfortable than standard tubs

Whirlpool bathtub

Also known as Jacuzzi or spa

More costly than other tubs

Nozzles circulate the water for ultimate relaxation

Sit-in bathtub

Square shape and taller than ordinary tubs

Good solution for small bathroom

Provides easier access for disabled and elderly

Materials

Enameled cast-iron

Traditional bathtub material

Expensive and durable

Water cools quickly

Non-abrasive cleaner is required

Enameled steel

Shape is moulded from steel then coated with vitreous china or porcelain enamel

Less expensive and lighter alternative to enameled cast-iron

Structure is sound and rigid

Acrylic

Allows for unusually shaped bathtubs

Less rigid than other materials

Resists chipping and any scratches can be removed with sandpaper

Retains warmth of water longer than other materials

Fiberglass

Endless shape possibilities can be moulded

Most luxurious and expensive of all materials

Hand-built in layers

Abrasive cleaners can discolour surface

Space Requirements

Minimum dimensions are 32” x 32”, but 54” x 36” allows for more movement

Minimum clearance of 30” is required in front of shower

Shower door should swing out into bathroom

Showerhead should be within arm’s reach

Planning

Popular choice for convenience, speed and economy of water

Floor of shower should be non-slip and as wide as possible

Walls around shower must be waterproof using ceramic tile, plastic laminate or fiberglass

Can be integrated into bathtub or its own enclosure

Good solution for bathroom with insufficient space for tub

Shower Types

Prefabricated stall

Self-sufficient unit with door

Simplest to install

Shapes include square, rectangular or angled with diagonal front

Usually made of acrylic or fiberglass

Custom-made stall

Materials must be waterproof

Common materials used include glass block, acrylic and stone

Any shape can be created

Prefabricated pan

Stall without the enclosing walls

Used for custom-made units, prefabricated stalls or on their own

Moulded out of plastic, terrazzo or chipped stone

Enclosures

Shower curtain

Most common and inexpensive enclosure

Easy to maintain and clean

Waterproof and washable

Screen

Made of plastic or glass

Connects to side of tub, prevents water spillage and minimizes splashing

Can be full or half-length of bathtub

Typically made of two or three parts that are hinged or folded up

Door

Made from safety glass or plastic

Can hinge, pivot, fold or slide open and shut

Space Requirements

Minimum clearance required in front of sink is 30” to 42”

Minimum clearance from centre of sink to side wall is 12”

Should be mounted 32” to 36” from floor

Deep shelves should not be placed above sink

Typical sizes range from 12” x 31” to 22” x 44”

Planning

As the sink is the most used fixture in a room, a mirror, storage and lighting should be placed in close proximity

Largest size sink possible should be selected

Sink Types

Pedestal sink

Two-piece unit consisting of bowl and stem

Stem supports bowl and also conceals plumbing

Takes up less floor space; good for small bathrooms

Bowl requires wall installation

Wall-mounted sink

Suspended directly from wall exposing pipes

Good choice for small bathrooms with limited floor space

Can be mounted at any height

Countertop sink

Bowl is installed into countertop or vanity unit

Cupboards below provide storage and conceal plumbing

Single piece countertop with sink can be made from acrylic or Corian

Materials

Vitreous china

Traditional material that is hard-wearing, hygienic and easy to clean

Heavy — requires sufficient support

Enamel finish should be cleaned with non-abrasive liquid cleanser

Used for pedestal sinks

Metal

Cast-iron with enamel finish: heavy and requires good structural support

Pressed steel: finished with enamel and used for countertop basins

Stainless steel: hygienic and hard-wearing material

Acrylic

Can be moulded into integrated sink and countertop unit

Colours are limited

Surface may scratch (can be removed with sanding)

Water will retain heat longer than other materials

Fiberglass

Unlimited colour range

Typically moulded into countertop and bowl

Does not maintain shine like other materials

Space Requirements

Minimum clearance required in front of toilet is 24”

Minimum clearance required from centre of toilet to obstruction on either side is 15”

Toilet paper holder should be located at 26” high and 12” beyond front of toilet

Planning

Almost all toilets are made of vitreous china, which is hygienic, resistant to stains and easy to clean

Needs to be located near main stack

Standard height is 15”

Consider models that conserve water (maximum 6 litres/flush; dual flush toilets are also available and use even less water)

Can be floor or wall mounted

Toilet Types

Close-coupled unit

Tank sits directly behind bowl without touching wall

Space saver with neat appearance

One-piece unit

Tank and bowl are integrated into one unit

More expensive than others

Common construction for wall-mounted models

Mechanisms

Siphon-jet: common modern flushing mechanism, fairly low noise

Siphon-vortex: most expensive and quietest flush

Reverse-trap: moderately noisy flush, better than wash-down

Space Requirements

Minimum clearance required in front of bidet is 24”

Minimum clearance required from centre of bidet to obstruction on either side is 15”

Soap and towel should be within reach

Planning

Standard fixture in Europe that is gaining popularity in North America

Should be located next to toilet

Standard height is 15”

Usually made of vitreous china for hygienic qualities

Bidet Types

Over-the-rim

Basic model

Hot and cold water fill over the rim like a sink

Below-the-rim

More sophisticated and expensive

Hot and cold water fill from top of the rim down

Mounting

Wall-suspended

Aesthetically cleaner application

All plumbing is hidden behind wall

Free-standing

Plumbing is visible

Bidet stands on floor

Planning

Material used on floors must be waterproof, durable and easy to clean

Must be slip-resistant when wet

Materials

Stone tile

Can be heavy, check to ensure floor can support load

Most common materials are granite, slate and terrazzo

Hard-wearing but cold underfoot

Marble should be limited to details as it becomes slippery when wet and is easily damaged

Requires professional installation

Ceramic tile

Most popular of floor materials

Durable, water resistant and requires minimal maintenance

Can be cold underfoot

Can be used on walls and around fixtures

Non-glazed tiles offer best slip resistance

Resilient

Warm to the touch with a bit of bounce

Economical choice

Variety of materials available in tile or sheet form

Sheet form is better as there are no gaps for water seepage

Impervious to water, durable and easy to clean

Carpet

Should not be permanently fixed wall-to-wall, should be able to lift for drying

Use only synthetics like nylon or polyester

Natural materials like wool will rot from the moisture

Look for bathroom-specific carpet

Non-slip, soft and warm

Becomes dirty easily

Consider area rugs as alternative

Planning

Materials must stand up to moisture and heat

Should be easy to clean

Easiest way to redecorate bath

Materials

Paint

Most economical of all finishes

Gloss surfaces are easier to clean than flat finishes

Semi-gloss is best because it collects less condensation than gloss paint

Wallpaper

Must endure exposure to water and humidity

Should not be used in shower surround

Select vinyl or plastic-coated wallpapers which are more resistant to moisture than standard wallpapers

Moderately expensive

Ceramic tile