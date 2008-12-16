Bathroom Design Planning
Although the bathroom is typically the smallest room in the home, its planning requires some of the most attention to detail. Here are a few tips and tricks to help you make smart choices about bathroom planning, fixtures and finishes.
In this article:
Planning tips
Bathtubs
Showers
Sinks
Toilets
Bidets
Floor finishes
Wall finishes
Bathroom layout samples
- Door opening should not impede use of any fixtures
- All receptacles should meet local code requirements
- Allow for 6” between fixtures to facilitate cleaning
- Flooring finish should be slip-resistant
- Provide ambient and task lighting
- Allocate adequate storage space
- Privacy should be accommodated
- Proper heating and ventilation are required by natural and/or mechanical means
Bathtubs
Space Requirements
- Minimum clearance of 30” required in front of tub
- Faucets should be accessible from outside of tub
- There should be no more than one step to enter tub
- Grab bars should be installed for safety
Planning
- Wall surround must be waterproof, options include ceramic tile, plastic laminate and fiberglass
- Typical sizes are: 5’ and 5-1/2’ long, 28” to 32” wide and 14” to 16” high
Tub Types
Rectangular bathtub
- Standard size is 60” x 30”, other sizes also available
- Typically fitted into a corner and enclosed on three sides
- Standard contemporary bathtub
Corner bathtub
- Fits into corner and allows for alternative configuration of fixtures
- Average size is 54” x 54”
- Acrylic is most common material owing to moulding ease
- Works well in bathrooms where typical rectangular tub will not fit
Freestanding bathtub
- Traditional Victorian tub design is enjoying a revival in modern reproductions
- Roll-top tub is supported by ball and claw feet
- If purchasing an antique, be sure to have appropriate hardware as modern models may not fit
Contoured bathtub
- Commonly made of acrylic and fiberglass
- Shape is more organic than other tubs with cinching at centre
- More comfortable than standard tubs
Whirlpool bathtub
- Also known as Jacuzzi or spa
- More costly than other tubs
- Nozzles circulate the water for ultimate relaxation
Sit-in bathtub
- Square shape and taller than ordinary tubs
- Good solution for small bathroom
- Provides easier access for disabled and elderly
Materials
Enameled cast-iron
- Traditional bathtub material
- Expensive and durable
- Water cools quickly
- Non-abrasive cleaner is required
Enameled steel
- Shape is moulded from steel then coated with vitreous china or porcelain enamel
- Less expensive and lighter alternative to enameled cast-iron
- Structure is sound and rigid
Acrylic
- Allows for unusually shaped bathtubs
- Less rigid than other materials
- Resists chipping and any scratches can be removed with sandpaper
- Retains warmth of water longer than other materials
Fiberglass
- Endless shape possibilities can be moulded
- Most luxurious and expensive of all materials
- Hand-built in layers
- Abrasive cleaners can discolour surface
Showers
Space Requirements
- Minimum dimensions are 32” x 32”, but 54” x 36” allows for more movement
- Minimum clearance of 30” is required in front of shower
- Shower door should swing out into bathroom
- Showerhead should be within arm’s reach
Planning
- Popular choice for convenience, speed and economy of water
- Floor of shower should be non-slip and as wide as possible
- Walls around shower must be waterproof using ceramic tile, plastic laminate or fiberglass
- Can be integrated into bathtub or its own enclosure
- Good solution for bathroom with insufficient space for tub
Shower Types
Prefabricated stall
- Self-sufficient unit with door
- Simplest to install
- Shapes include square, rectangular or angled with diagonal front
- Usually made of acrylic or fiberglass
Custom-made stall
- Materials must be waterproof
- Common materials used include glass block, acrylic and stone
- Any shape can be created
Prefabricated pan
- Stall without the enclosing walls
- Used for custom-made units, prefabricated stalls or on their own
- Moulded out of plastic, terrazzo or chipped stone
Enclosures
Shower curtain
- Most common and inexpensive enclosure
- Easy to maintain and clean
- Waterproof and washable
Screen
- Made of plastic or glass
- Connects to side of tub, prevents water spillage and minimizes splashing
- Can be full or half-length of bathtub
- Typically made of two or three parts that are hinged or folded up
Door
- Made from safety glass or plastic
- Can hinge, pivot, fold or slide open and shut
Sinks
Space Requirements
- Minimum clearance required in front of sink is 30” to 42”
- Minimum clearance from centre of sink to side wall is 12”
- Should be mounted 32” to 36” from floor
- Deep shelves should not be placed above sink
- Typical sizes range from 12” x 31” to 22” x 44”
Planning
- As the sink is the most used fixture in a room, a mirror, storage and lighting should be placed in close proximity
- Largest size sink possible should be selected
Sink Types
Pedestal sink
- Two-piece unit consisting of bowl and stem
- Stem supports bowl and also conceals plumbing
- Takes up less floor space; good for small bathrooms
- Bowl requires wall installation
Wall-mounted sink
- Suspended directly from wall exposing pipes
- Good choice for small bathrooms with limited floor space
- Can be mounted at any height
Countertop sink
- Bowl is installed into countertop or vanity unit
- Cupboards below provide storage and conceal plumbing
- Single piece countertop with sink can be made from acrylic or Corian
Materials
Vitreous china
- Traditional material that is hard-wearing, hygienic and easy to clean
- Heavy — requires sufficient support
- Enamel finish should be cleaned with non-abrasive liquid cleanser
- Used for pedestal sinks
Metal
- Cast-iron with enamel finish: heavy and requires good structural support
- Pressed steel: finished with enamel and used for countertop basins
- Stainless steel: hygienic and hard-wearing material
Acrylic
- Can be moulded into integrated sink and countertop unit
- Colours are limited
- Surface may scratch (can be removed with sanding)
- Water will retain heat longer than other materials
Fiberglass
- Unlimited colour range
- Typically moulded into countertop and bowl
- Does not maintain shine like other materials
Toilets
Space Requirements
- Minimum clearance required in front of toilet is 24”
- Minimum clearance required from centre of toilet to obstruction on either side is 15”
- Toilet paper holder should be located at 26” high and 12” beyond front of toilet
Planning
- Almost all toilets are made of vitreous china, which is hygienic, resistant to stains and easy to clean
- Needs to be located near main stack
- Standard height is 15”
- Consider models that conserve water (maximum 6 litres/flush; dual flush toilets are also available and use even less water)
- Can be floor or wall mounted
Toilet Types
Close-coupled unit
- Tank sits directly behind bowl without touching wall
- Space saver with neat appearance
One-piece unit
- Tank and bowl are integrated into one unit
- More expensive than others
- Common construction for wall-mounted models
Mechanisms
- Siphon-jet: common modern flushing mechanism, fairly low noise
- Siphon-vortex: most expensive and quietest flush
- Reverse-trap: moderately noisy flush, better than wash-down
Bidets
Space Requirements
- Minimum clearance required in front of bidet is 24”
- Minimum clearance required from centre of bidet to obstruction on either side is 15”
- Soap and towel should be within reach
Planning
- Standard fixture in Europe that is gaining popularity in North America
- Should be located next to toilet
- Standard height is 15”
- Usually made of vitreous china for hygienic qualities
Bidet Types
Over-the-rim
- Basic model
- Hot and cold water fill over the rim like a sink
Below-the-rim
- More sophisticated and expensive
- Hot and cold water fill from top of the rim down
Mounting
Wall-suspended
- Aesthetically cleaner application
- All plumbing is hidden behind wall
Free-standing
- Plumbing is visible
- Bidet stands on floor
Floor finishes
Planning
- Material used on floors must be waterproof, durable and easy to clean
- Must be slip-resistant when wet
Materials
Stone tile
- Can be heavy, check to ensure floor can support load
- Most common materials are granite, slate and terrazzo
- Hard-wearing but cold underfoot
- Marble should be limited to details as it becomes slippery when wet and is easily damaged
- Requires professional installation
Ceramic tile
- Most popular of floor materials
- Durable, water resistant and requires minimal maintenance
- Can be cold underfoot
- Can be used on walls and around fixtures
- Non-glazed tiles offer best slip resistance
Resilient
- Warm to the touch with a bit of bounce
- Economical choice
- Variety of materials available in tile or sheet form
- Sheet form is better as there are no gaps for water seepage
- Impervious to water, durable and easy to clean
Carpet
- Should not be permanently fixed wall-to-wall, should be able to lift for drying
- Use only synthetics like nylon or polyester
- Natural materials like wool will rot from the moisture
- Look for bathroom-specific carpet
- Non-slip, soft and warm
- Becomes dirty easily
- Consider area rugs as alternative
Wall finishes
Planning
- Materials must stand up to moisture and heat
- Should be easy to clean
- Easiest way to redecorate bath
Materials
Paint
- Most economical of all finishes
- Gloss surfaces are easier to clean than flat finishes
- Semi-gloss is best because it collects less condensation than gloss paint
Wallpaper
- Must endure exposure to water and humidity
- Should not be used in shower surround
- Select vinyl or plastic-coated wallpapers which are more resistant to moisture than standard wallpapers
- Moderately expensive
Ceramic tile
- Easy to clean, durable and waterproof
- Can be used throughout bath, especially in areas in contact with water including bath and shower surround
- Grout used between tiles should also be waterproof
- Expensive but will last a lifetime
Bathroom layout samples
