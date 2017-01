Paint Color Pick: Inkling By Sico

The paint color: Inkling (6206-11) by Sico is a cool, greyed neutral.

Why we love it: This silvery backdrop is quiet enough to let metallic finishes shine in the spotlight, and is particularly striking with dark floors and cerused wood.

How to use it: Use a sophisticated hue like Inkling as a gallery-like backdrop in contemporary spaces to emphasize art or standout furnishings, such as mid-century designs.