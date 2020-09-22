Sherwin-Williams Announces 2021 Color Of The Year!

Sherwin-Williams just revealed its 2021 Color Of The Year as Urbane Bronze (SW 7048). “The home is now the ultimate retreat from the world, and color is an easy and effective way to create a personal haven,” said Sue Wadden, director of color marketing at Sherwin-Williams. “Urbane Bronze encourages you to create a sanctuary space for mindful reflection and renewal.” Rooted in nature, this warm brown hue evokes a feeling of comfort and serenity — something we all could use a little more of in these uncertain times. “There’s also reassurance in its sentimentality, with nostalgic ties to the design of the ‘70s and ‘90s, but with gray undertones that give it a distinctly modern twist,” adds Wadden.

Pair Urbane Bronze with other nature-inspired accents, like wood, organic stone and wovens, for a look that is bold yet beautiful. You can also treat it as a neutral: swathe kitchen cabinets in this calming color, like designer John McClain‘s rustic and refined space (below), or create a cocooning dining nook with fluted walls, like Vintage Revivals did in their own home (above). The mix of muted green, brown and warm wood is just perfection!

What do you think of Sherwin-Williams’ 2021 Color of the Year? Let us know in the comments below.