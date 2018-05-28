Bring Character To Your Kitchen With Caesarstone’s New 2018 Colors
How much patina is too much when it comes to kitchen countertops? Caesarstone gets it just right with the new colors in their Metropolitan collection, which have the organic feel of natural materials in durable and stain-resistant quartz. Taking a page from industrial architecture, the new colors are inspired by the unpolished pigments, textures and patinas of oxidized steel, poured plaster and raw concrete. Discover the five new Metropolitan colors below, plus two updates on classic favorites.
Cloudburst Concrete: a softer take on raw concrete with cloud-like bursts of white.
Airy Concrete: a versatile light grey enriched by dark grey and white areas.
Excava: inspired by the geological decay of stone, Excava has elements of rust and concrete.
Topus Concrete: blush undertones bring warmth to classic concrete.
Frozen Terra: an understated take on the terrazzo trend with a lightened concrete base and speckles of quartz.
Flannel Grey: a textured medium grey tone with dark grey accents.
Intense White: inspired by Nordic design’s minimalist simplicity.