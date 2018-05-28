Bring Character To Your Kitchen With Caesarstone’s New 2018 Colors

How much patina is too much when it comes to kitchen countertops? Caesarstone gets it just right with the new colors in their Metropolitan collection, which have the organic feel of natural materials in durable and stain-resistant quartz. Taking a page from industrial architecture, the new colors are inspired by the unpolished pigments, textures and patinas of oxidized steel, poured plaster and raw concrete. Discover the five new Metropolitan colors below, plus two updates on classic favorites.