Bring New Life To Windows With This Whimsical DIY
Spruce up a standard roller blind by covering it with pretty fabric, and echo the pattern on your drapes. Get step-by-step instructions below!
- Choose a fabric with an isolated pattern, which will make it easier to cut out the motifs for the drapes.
- Fully extend the blind and measure its dimensions. Add 3″ to 4″ to the width and length so that you have a bit of overhang on either side and along the bottom. Cut the fabric to size.
- Center the fabric on your blind, then attach it using spray adhesive. Fold the overhanging fabric along the length and bottom of the blind and use fabric glue to attach it to the back side of the blind, creating a crisp finished edge.
- Cut the motifs (here, feathers) from your leftover fabric and attach them to ready-made drapes using fabric glue.
