This Bedding Is As Comfy As Calvin Klein Underwear

We all know Calvin Klein for their comfortable underwear (and iconic advertisements!) but now the designer’s lifestyle brand, Calvin Klein Home, is bringing their trademark style to another place where comfort is key: the bed.

The new Modern Cotton Bedding is made from the same soft and cozy cotton-modal jersey blend as their timeless boxer briefs and T-shirts. It also features the same classic branding in the form of a playful elasticated band on their fitted sheet, and screen-printed logos on the pillow cases.

The line features a range of subdued tones and patterns, which are designed to be mixed and matched. We think they’d look pretty great in a teenager’s bedroom or paired with minimalist furnishings for a casual, modern look.

The full line of bedding will be hitting Hudson’s Bay come September — just in time for those cool autumn nights!