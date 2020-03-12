These 3 Female-Founded Canadian Brands Make Bedtime The Best Time

Treat yourself to some luxurious linens and feather-soft sheets with these three female-founded Canadian brands defining the future of bedding.

Last Light

Environmentally friendly stonewashed linen bedding made from flax that’s grown, woven and sewn in Western Europe, making it durable and breathable. Vancouver-based Janine Bouchard worked in apparel before launching Last Light, and calls herself a “textile nerd.” “I love timeless, natural colors that are inspired by the West Coast and will still look beautiful in 10 years,” says Janine.

Flax Sleep

Founded by Vancouverites Oana Papuc, Anna Heyd and Vivian McCormick, this buzz-worthy company creates perfectly wrinkled French linen bedding in a variety of timeless colors, plus additional seasonal colors introduced twice a year. Up next? A kitchen line in collaboration with entrepreneur Jackie Kai Ellis and Apt La Fayette, set to launch later in 2020. “Our business is the intersection of our deep love of sleep, our shared passion for beautiful things and a thoughtful design aesthetic.”

White Terry

Sustainable and luxurious GOTS-certified organic cotton bedding sourced from Quebec and made in Toronto. Everything from duvet covers to crib sheets are offered in three goes-with- everything hues — Snow, Slate and White Sand. Fun finishing touch: For bed-making ease, discreet labels mark the short and long sides of fitted sheets. “My inspiration comes from creating a sacred space for people to rest, recover and savor the ritual of bedtime,” says founder Nicole Bernstein.