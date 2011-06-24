Celebrating Quebec

Today is the 24th of June, better known as St-Jean-Baptiste day for our Quebecois counterparts. Whether poutine gravy runs through your veins or not, you can inject a bit of Belle Province into your decor with the classic fleur de lys. Here are a few pretty finds.

Osborne & Little gave the ornate emblem a two-tone treatment in this intricate wallpaper. If you’re not up to pasting this pattern all over your wall, try framing a smaller piece of it or recovering a piece of furniture for graphic impact.

Your kitchen is the perfect room to add a touch of French charm. Try accessories such as these display-worthy metal measuring spoons and these fleur de lys linen tea towels that would look darling under your morning croissants.

I love Anthropologie’s fleur de lys collection of tableware. A touch French, a bit country, and perfect for year-round use.

Even if you’ve missed last night’s St-Jean-Baptiste festivities, you can still enjoy a bit of Frenchy-fun this weekend with a blue-and-white themed picnic. Don’t forget to pick up a fresh baguette, a Pied-de-vent and Blanche de Chambly for a taste of Nouvelle-France!

Happy celebrations!

Photo credits:

1. Osbourne & Little

2. Horchow

3. Etsy

4. Anthropologie

5. Design*Sponge