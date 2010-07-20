Chic Patio Umbrellas

It has been a hot and steamy summer so far. While lounging on my friend’s dock this past weekend, all three of us crowded into the little spot of shade provided by a neighbouring pine tree, and I thought, what a difference an umbrella would make!

After a little research, I’ve pulled together a roundup of the latest and greatest in outdoor umbrellas.

Pottery Barn’s classic Round Market Umbrella comes in a plethora of colours and has a sturdy wooden pole and durable canvas top. The wooden pole is even staked at the end, making it easy to use at the beach.

Ikea’s Ramsö Parasol features a classic awning stripe in black, blue or red (and it’s only $10!). It includes hardware so you can attach the umbrella to a balcony railing. It also has a tilt function — very important for all-day coverage.

For those looking to add a little modern style to their outdoor space, Tuuci’s Metro Parasol is a great option. This one speaks for itself!

Crate & Barrel’s Ventura Umbrella is freestanding with an arched arm that telescopes — perfect for covering both a dining or lounge area. I like that the base has wheels and handles, making it easy to move around if need be.

And if space is an issue, why not try a pole-less option? Shade Sails by Coolaroo Triangle and Square are not only super versatile but also easy to store over the winter. No awkward poles to deal with.

Photo credits:

1. Round Market Umbrella, Pottery Barn

2. Ramsö Parasol, Ikea

3. Metro Parasol, Tuuci

4. Ventura Umbrella, Crate & Barrel

5. Shade Sails, Rittenhouse