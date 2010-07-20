1-patioumbrellas

Chic Patio Umbrellas

It has been a hot and steamy summer so far. While lounging on my friend’s dock this past weekend, all three of us crowded into the little spot of shade provided by a neighbouring pine tree, and I thought, what a difference an umbrella would make!

After a little research, I’ve pulled together a roundup of the latest and greatest in outdoor umbrellas.

Photo Blog July 20 Patio Umbrellas Pottery Barn

Pottery Barn’s classic Round Market Umbrella comes in a plethora of colours and has a sturdy wooden pole and durable canvas top. The wooden pole is even staked at the end, making it easy to use at the beach.

Photo Blog July 20 Patio Umbrellas Ikea

Ikea’s Ramsö Parasol features a classic awning stripe in black, blue or red (and it’s only $10!). It includes hardware so you can attach the umbrella to a balcony railing. It also has a tilt function — very important for all-day coverage.

Photo Blog July 20 Patio Umbrellas Tuuci

For those looking to add a little modern style to their outdoor space, Tuuci’s Metro Parasol is a great option. This one speaks for itself!

Photo Blog July 20 Patio Umbrellas Crate Barrel

Crate & Barrel’s Ventura Umbrella is freestanding with an arched arm that telescopes — perfect for covering both a dining or lounge area. I like that the base has wheels and handles, making it easy to move around if need be.

Photo Blog July 20 Patio Umbrellas Outdoor

And if space is an issue, why not try a pole-less option? Shade Sails by Coolaroo Triangle and Square are not only super versatile but also easy to store over the winter. No awkward poles to deal with.

For more patio umbrellas and furniture, check out our Patio Tables & Umbrellas photo gallery.

Photo credits:
1. Round Market Umbrella, Pottery Barn
2. Ramsö Parasol, Ikea
3. Metro Parasol, Tuuci
4. Ventura Umbrella, Crate & Barrel
5. Shade Sails, Rittenhouse

0 ratings
Tags:

  • Hey I am so happy I found your blog page, I really found you by accident, while I was looking on Askjeeve for something else, Nonetheless I am here now and would just like to say many thanks for a tremendous post and a all round thrilling blog (I also love the theme/design), I don’t have time to read through it all at the moment but I have bookmarked it and also added your RSS feeds, so when I have time I will be back to read much more, Please do keep up the superb b.

  • Does your website have a contact page? I’m having problems locating it but, I’d like to shoot you an e-mail. I’ve got some suggestions for your blog you might be interested in hearing. Either way, great website and I look forward to seeing it expand over time.