Choosing Windows

Windows can really make or break the look of a house. I’m constantly rubbernecking on my bike when I pass a house or building with really great ones! And, I’ve noticed that all of these places have one thing in common…black trimmed windows, like these beauties.

Photo: Trimmed Black Windows

Our fixer-upper came with horrible, thin aluminum-frame jobbies. (See our before photos in my first post.) The problem is that exceptionally nice windows are not equally nice in price. On the other hand, they will last a lifetime.

Would top-end windows on our mid-range house look not quite right, however? I know there is some sort of car analogy to be made here about putting fancy wheels on a not-so-fancy beater… But, I think we can find some options that are perfect for our quaint city rowhouse that won’t entirely break the bank!

Cottage Windows

I love the look of thin-edged steel frame windows like these by Bonelli. Bliss Nor-Am makes similar ones here in Canada.

Gustave Carlson Inverness Bath

There are the energy-efficiency r-values and u-values to consider, too, not just the eye-value. We need to make a decision on windows ASAP, as custom windows can take weeks to come in, and ours are still sealed in plastic. So charming!

Pete Sandy Farmhouse Apartment Therapy

At the end of the day, I think we will go with something like this photo. Something more in line with the house’s original design: nice, simple double-hung windows with wood on the interior and black aluminum exterior.

So, if you can judge a book by its cover, I’m hoping this one will be a best-seller.

Photo credits:
1. 211 Elizabeth, New York
2-3. Gustave Carlson Design
4. Apartment Therapy

