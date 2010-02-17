Choosing Windows

Windows can really make or break the look of a house. I’m constantly rubbernecking on my bike when I pass a house or building with really great ones! And, I’ve noticed that all of these places have one thing in common…black trimmed windows, like these beauties.

Our fixer-upper came with horrible, thin aluminum-frame jobbies. (See our before photos in my first post.) The problem is that exceptionally nice windows are not equally nice in price. On the other hand, they will last a lifetime.

Would top-end windows on our mid-range house look not quite right, however? I know there is some sort of car analogy to be made here about putting fancy wheels on a not-so-fancy beater… But, I think we can find some options that are perfect for our quaint city rowhouse that won’t entirely break the bank!

I love the look of thin-edged steel frame windows like these by Bonelli. Bliss Nor-Am makes similar ones here in Canada.

There are the energy-efficiency r-values and u-values to consider, too, not just the eye-value. We need to make a decision on windows ASAP, as custom windows can take weeks to come in, and ours are still sealed in plastic. So charming!

At the end of the day, I think we will go with something like this photo. Something more in line with the house’s original design: nice, simple double-hung windows with wood on the interior and black aluminum exterior.

So, if you can judge a book by its cover, I’m hoping this one will be a best-seller.

Photo credits:

1. 211 Elizabeth, New York

2-3. Gustave Carlson Design

4. Apartment Therapy