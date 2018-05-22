Bring Parisian Charm Home With Clare Vivier’s Wallpaper

Clare Vivier’s quirky, hand-drawn illustrations, usually transplanted onto leather clutches, cotton-linen-blend scarves and tote bags, are now appearing on wallpaper, thanks to a collab with L.A. studio Wallshoppe.

The fashion designer, with friend and Wallshoppe creative director Nathan Turner, dug into her label’s archives and selected nine eye-catching prints from current and previous collections — think hollyhock florals, puckered lips and graphic tennis balls. Each design is offered in a plethora of colorways. “Unlike fashion, where I’m usually limited by the designs I can produce, I had so much artistic freedom,” says Clare.

From French catchphrases to her signature Liberez Les Sardines print (above), Clare’s love affair with France extends to her designs. “My husband is French and I lived there after college,” she says. Her Tennis Balls print (below) captures the feel of a tennis club they frequent in Pays de la Loire.

The Lotus print was inspired by a patterned Kanga cloth (a traditional east African garment) that Clare picked up at a market during a trip to Tanzania.

Clare Vivier now has retail locations in California and New York.