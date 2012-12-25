Colourful Kaleido Trays

The fashion world can’t seem to get enough of two things: colour-blocking and geometric patterns. Both trends made a splash on the sartorial scene about three years ago, and if the spring 2013 runways have anything to say about it, they’re here to stay (for a little longer, anyway). It was only a matter of time before these looks started to make their way into our homes. We’ve seen graphic geometric rugs and bright colour pairings in interior design lately, too.

These need-it, want-it, have-to-have-it Kaleido Trays designed by Clara von Zweigbergk incorporate both trends. A lot of us, myself included, are drawn to soft, neutral tones in our homes — which makes these modular trays perfect accessories for a punch of colour. The powder-coated steel trays come in an array of primary and pastel colours and can be nested or stacked in endless colour combinations.

I only recently started entertaining in my own apartment, so I’m always on the hunt for new serveware. I’d love to decorate these trays with some Champagne cocktails at my next party. They would also be perfect for holding odds and ends on a front hall table or for organizing jewelry on a bedroom dresser — something I desperately need to do.

Who knows, perhaps in a few years they’ll look dated, but I have a feeling these two trends may join the ranks of leopard print and polka dots — they’ll always come back into style.

Kaleido Trays. From $16. At Design Within Reach.

Photo credits:

1-2. Design Within Reach