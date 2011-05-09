Decal Debate

A few weeks ago, my coworker Reiko Caron posted a blog debating whether or not wall decals are in or out. I quickly exclaimed, “In!” — but that’s only because I have a massive one in my living room and I love it.

Here’s my living room. I have 14 foot ceilings and lots of blank white space, so instead of going with the classic gallery wall to add some visual interest, I decided to switch things up a bit. I had originally seen this decal in a house we had featured in our May 2010 issue. I loved how graphic it was and how it made such a statement. So, when the time came for my bi-monthly blog post, I thought I’d fire back a “Yes, decals can work!” post. I bought this power pole wall sticker over a year ago through Modern Karibou. A few months later when the issue hit newsstands, I looked at the shot (below) and it confirmed that wall decals can be a great decor choice.

What’s the lesson in all of this? When it comes to decor, stick to what you like (pun intended) and what makes you happy — it doesn’t matter if it’s in or out. You’re the one living with it anyhow!

