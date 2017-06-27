Decor Shop Peridot Brings California Style To Vancouver

The trend of swapping city life for simpler settings has a glamorous new convert. After 12 years in Vancouver’s South Granville neighbourhood, Peridot Decorative Homewear moved to Fort Langley, British Columbia, where the shop now sits in a quaint community complete with cobblestone walkways. “I wanted to create a boutique vibe by taking the store out of the city,” says Rashell Gouwenberg, who co-owns the shop with business partner Destiny Hebert. Statement light fixtures hang above the bright, airy space that’s expertly layered and styled with haute modern offerings.

“I call the Peridot look ‘edgy California girl meets sophistication,’” says Rashell. Alongside custom upholstery pieces are standout items from fashion-forward brands such as Oly Studio and Kelly Wearstler, all in Peridot’s pale, pretty palette. Adding sparkle throughout are decorative mirrors and accessories in gold and mercury glass. “We want people to leave with something they’ll want in their house for the rest of their lives,” says Rashell.

Located on 100-9220 Glover Rd., Fort Langley, British Columbia