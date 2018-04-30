Design Insiders Reveal Their Kitchen Must-Haves

Innovative appliances and smart design moves make cooking a pleasure. Get tips from three tastemakers, plus discover amazing new features from Thermador.

Practical luxury: “I love the look and the power of a statement hood fan over a stove or range. That and the convenience of a pot filler are always on my list when planning a cooking zone.” —Monika Hibbs of Monikahibbs.com

TAP TO IT! Great news for minimalists and busy cooks: Thermador Freedom® Collection preservation columns are now available with hardware-free “touch doors” that open with just a gentle tap. They allow your refrigerator and freezer to be seamlessly integrated into modern, sleek cabinetry.

“Accessories can really give life to your kitchen, and the more unexpected the better! I often use table lamps to add soft light and a sculptural element, plus brightly coloured area rugs, huge plants and fine art for a homey and welcoming feel. Kitchens have to be practical always, but practical doesn’t have to mean lacking in personality.”—Shirley Meisels, Principal Designer of MHouse Inc.

“For my clients who love to entertain, I encourage integrating a beverage centre equipped with wine storage, a prep sink and second dishwasher. It’s also perfect for enjoying your morning coffee without disrupting the kitchen.”—Jackie Glass, Principal Designer of Jackie Glass Inc.

DIVIDE & CONQUER! Thermador refrigerator and freezer “columns” can be installed on their own in distinct kitchen zones, or grouped together in different combinations.

“If you have the space for a walk-in pantry, I say do it! It helps to keep everything organized, with lots of extra storage for large cookware and serving dishes. A pantry also allows for lots of storage baskets, which are a clean-looking decorating element too!”—Monika Hibbs

“A herringbone marble tile accent wall is worth the splurge! Plenty of storage in overhead cabinets keeps the look sleek and uncluttered. A steam and convection oven plus a second wall oven are musts for dinner parties.”—Jackie Glass

CUSTOMIZING IS KEY! The new Freedom® Collection allows you to outfit your refrigerator and freezer with the shelves, bins and drawers that work best for you. (Pull-out produce bins can be removed and taken to the counter!) See all the configurations.

