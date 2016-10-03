Design News Now: Inside A New RED Valentino Store & More!

Stay up-to-date with the latest in the world of interior design with our weekly column, Design News Now.

11 Ravens just released the world’s most expensive ping pong table, which ranges from $26,000 – 48,000. — Lonny

Did you know there is a difference between a couch and a sofa? — Elle Decor

Design Week Mexico takes place this week from October 5 – 9. — Design Week Mexico

India Mahdavi, who designed The Gallery at Sketch London, pairs pink and yellow for the first RED Valentino store in London. — Dezeen

Blogger Oh Joy reveals her colorful, mid-century modern bedroom makeover. — Oh Joy