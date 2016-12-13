Design News Now: You Can Rent Jessica Alba’s Home & Pastel Furniture From Fendi

Stay up-to-date with the latest in the world of interior design with our weekly column, Design News Now.

You can now rent Jessica Alba’s Beverly Hills mansion for a mere $11,500 per month. — Los Angeles Times

Target and Dwell magazine collaborate on a new line of modern home furnishings. — Lonny

Milan-based designer Cristina Celestine partners with Fendi for a collection of pastel furniture. — Architectural Digest

Esteemed mid-century modern furniture designer Jens Risom (best known for the Risom chair) dies at the age of 100. — The Architect’s Newspaper

Italian design firm Ruadelpapavero Creative Studio releases a midnight blue and rose copper freestanding kitchen. — Design Milk