Design News Now: Diane Keaton’s Vintage Items & Benjamin Moore’s 2017 Color Of The Year

Stay up-to-date with the latest in the world of interior design with our weekly column, Design News Now.

CB2 launched a collaboration with British fashion designer Matthew Williamson called A Kaleidoscopic Collection. — CB2

Diane Keaton is selling hundreds of her vintage items and they could be yours! Shop from quirky salt and pepper shakers to turquoise jewelry and furniture. — Architectural Digest

Five designers share how they would decorate the White House’s interior for Hilary Clinton and Donald Trump. — Wallpaper

Benjamin Moore just announced Shadow (2117-30), a dramatic amethyst purple, as its 2017 Color Of The Year. — Benjamin Moore

See inside West Elm’s new headquarters — a converted warehouse on the Brooklyn waterfront with exposed wood beams, polished concrete floors, brick walls and swanky furniture. — Fastco Design