DESIGN NEWS NOW: Actor Terry Crew’s Furniture & Ikea’s Original Art

Stay up-to-date with the latest in the world of interior design with our weekly column, Design News Now.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Terry Crews has collaborated with Bernhardt to produce an Egypt-inspired line of furniture, including the Lilypad chair, which sits on a low table. — Design Milk

An exotic menagerie escaped from the Central Park Zoo is the inspiration for designer Ken Fulk’s new wallpaper for de Gournay, seen at the 2017 Kip’s Bay Showhouse. — Habitually Chic

See Pippa Middleton’s purported honeymoon love nest, the Brando, in French Polynesia. — Travel + Leisure

Ikea releases a limited edition art collection in June, featuring 12 hand-drawn posters created by artists from across the globe, which will retail for $15. — Ikea