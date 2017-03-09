DESIGN NEWS NOW: Ellen DeGeneres’ Furniture Line At The Bay & More

Stay up-to-date with the latest in the world of interior design with our weekly column, Design News Now.

The ED Ellen DeGeneres Crafted by Thomasville furniture line launches exclusively at Hudson’s Bay this March.

Oh Joy! blogger Joy Cho collaborates with Christiane Lemieux for the Cloth & Company collection at Target. — Rue Magazine

Design Indaba — the biggest design platform and event in Africa — will create a first-ever exclusive, all-African collection for Ikea in 2019. — Designboom

Iconic decorator Bunny Williams unveils 25 light fixtures in a range of materials including spun metal, brass, rope and carved wood for Currey & Co.