DESIGN NEWS NOW: Frank Lloyd Wright’s Lost Banff Pavilion & Sting’s Beach House

Stay up-to-date with the latest in the world of interior design with our weekly column, Design News Now.

There’s a movement to rebuild Frank Lloyd Wright’s Banff Pavilion, demolished in 1939. — Dezeen

Sting fans can feel a little closer to the music icon by renting his boho Malibu beach home this summer for $200,000. — Architectural Digest

Benjamin Moore’s tactile new Century small batch paint feels like a soft leather glove (and the 75 colors don’t include any shades of white)! — Lonny

Howard Hughes’s mid-century Palm Springs house is on the market for $1.2 million, and features the original mint-green kitchen appliances. – L.A. Curbed