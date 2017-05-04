DESIGN NEWS NOW: Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop Office Makeover & More!

Stay up-to-date with the latest in the world of interior design with our weekly column, Design News Now.

Restoration Hardware just decorated the L.A. office of Goop, Gwyneth Paltrow’s burgeoning lifestyle platform (that’s the test kitchen, above) . — Architectural Digest

A Canadian husband-and-wife team have created Modpools, which converts standard metal cargo containers into pools (with an optional hot tub divider) that can be installed above or below ground. — Dezeen

Toronto Hot Docs Film Festival is screening Integral Man, a documentary about the owner of one of Canada’s most famous private homes, the $32 million Integral House, designed by Shim-Sutcliffe Architects. — CTV News

French fashion designer Christian Lacroix debuts a line of theatrical fabrics, rugs and fantastical, candy-colored toile wallpapers for Designer’s Guild — Vogue Living

A townhouse in Brooklyn’s upscale Park Slope neighborhood where former President Barack Obama lived in the 1980s has hit the market for $4.2 million. — Mansion Global