DESIGN NEWS NOW: Jake Gyllenhaal’s New Tribeca Condo & More!

DESIGN NEWS NOW: Stay up-to-date with the latest in the world of interior design with our weekly column, Design News Now.

Jake Gyllenhaal is the latest star to buy an $8.6 million condo in a celebrity-filled, 19th-century factory building in Tribeca. – Architectural Digest

Bridal-wear designer Monique Lhuillier is collaborating with Pottery Barn on a dreamy line of home goods, launching October 2017. – Elle Décor

Feeling hungry? Rigatoni pasta is the inspiration behind Mentsen’s series of terracotta pendant lights for Hand & Eye Studio. – Design Milk

Airbnb’s new luxe rental program is going head to head with high-end hotels to woo a more selective clientele. – Domino

Calico Wallpaper unveils their moody Aura collection, based on a photography technique that captures electromagnetic fields . – Design Milk