DESIGN NEWS NOW: Jonathan Adler’s New Product Launch & Frank Lloyd Wright Lego

Stay up-to-date with the latest in the world of interior design with our weekly column, Design News Now.

Jonathan Adler draws inspiration from the acrylic domes of his Globo furniture line for a new makeup collection for Clinique. — Elle Decor

We wish we had a Lego kit like this growing up: to mark Frank Lloyd Wright’s 150th birthday, Lego launches a realistic Guggenheim Museum model. — Dezeen

The Baltimore townhouse used to depict the exterior of Claire and Frank Underwoods’ D.C. home in House Of Cards is up for auction (starting bid is $500,000). — Mansion Global

The Netherlands is turning a former royal palace into a hotel. — Veranda